We’ll look at the incredible spike in warmth this year at the close of this article, but Western New York midsummer temperatures will stay strictly routine for the season. After a slightly humid Friday with a few departing showers and thunderstorms well east and southeast of the metro area, a drier air mass will move in overnight and into Saturday. A high pressure ridge moving in from Canada will take dew points down to the low-mid 50s, bringing comfortable humidity levels on Saturday.

Ordinarily, we would expect brilliant sunshine under such a ridge. However, Canadian wildfire smoke is back in limited quantities aloft, bringing a hazier look to the sky. Hundreds of uncontrolled wildfires still rage over huge tracts of territory, many inaccessible to firefighting resources. The midlevel circulation is still episodically transporting some of that smoke into parts of the lower 48.

Some of this smoke has been reaching closer to the surface, though concentrations have been well below truly hazardous levels. You can monitor the Air Quality Index on this link.

The near surface smoke concentration remains near moderate levels Saturday as modeled here.

Even as we head into Sunday, near surface smoke will probably linger.

Other than some haze, Saturday will bring seasonable temperatures near 80, with a partly to mostly sunny sky and a light north-northeast breeze. Boaters will deal with waves of 2 feet or less on both lakes, with no thunderstorm hazards.

Sunday returns some midsummer warmth to the region, with highs headed toward the mid 80s. The very light east breeze may make it feel warmer, despite moderate humidity, under a mostly to partly sunny sky with, again, some evident haze. Slow sailing may pick up a bit later in the day, when an east-southeast breeze increases to 10-15 knots on both lakes, producing 1-2 foot waves.

Monday may end up being a day to watch, with greater instability increasing a threat of stronger to possibly severe thunderstorms for parts of the day. Early model hints include some potential for large hail with some of the storms, shown here in the European/ECMWF model out ahead of a vigorous low pressure system and its cold front crossing the Great Lakes.

Generally, when the Storm Prediction Center highlights a 15% risk of severe thunderstorms four days in advance (as of Friday), it reinforces the notion of a “day to watch.”

The overall storm system does have that look that raises meteorologists’ eyebrows, although the threat might lessen as Monday approaches.

Monday will also be rather humid, with a high in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring a breath of fresh air, though conditions will remain a little unsettled in a west-northwest flow sending a secondary cold front into the region, triggering a few showers under a partly sunny sky. The high will return to the coolish mid 70s.

A west-southwest flow on a mostly sunny Wednesday will nudge readings back to the upper 70s, with 80-82 the range on Thursday and Friday. A weak cold front might set off a few stray showers toward Thursday night and Friday, though the Wednesday-Friday period will be mostly uneventful.

As you might expect in August, some watering and irrigation will still be needed on a spot basis, due to the uneven coverage of any summertime convection on Monday. It might surprise some people to know there is still a portion of Western New York under moderate drought conditions, although the affected area has shrunken in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

I did receive a report from one of my Facebook followers in the drought area that her property well has run dry.

In the extended range, the extreme heat gripping most of the south will begin to return to Arizona and much of the interior of the west, staying far distant from our region for the foreseeable future.

The overall placement of the high pressure heat dome in model ensembles supports this trend shown here in mid-August.

July sets new global heat record

Going back to 1940, July was the hottest month on record globally in the alarming temperature spike which has been occurring this year.

As I wrote in a recent article, this spike cannot be attributed to El Nino, which is only now beginning to intensify toward its eventual peak strength this fall and winter. The causes for this year’s spike remain very uncertain, sitting atop the long term human-caused global warming which is ongoing. University of Alaska climate scientist Brian Brettschneider also posted data showing the false notion of climate change denialists that the “dirty '30s” were a hotter decade. While some of those years were very hot in the U.S. during the dust bowl, globally the story was markedly different.

By the way, I recommend Brian as a great follow on what is now known as “X.” In lay terms, he is a climate statistical wizard.

Speaking of spikes, the spike in gas prices can be partially attributed to the extreme heat in southern Texas and Louisiana. Once temperatures exceed 95 degrees, refineries have to reduce production for safety reasons. Many of our most important refinery facilities are located in the stricken region on the Gulf. This persistent extreme heat has tightened domestic gasoline supplies, in addition to the OPEC production cutbacks designed to raise prices. As a reminder of this persistent heat, take a gander at forecast high temps all the way out to next Friday in Texas and Louisiana.

With the 8-14 day outlook posted earlier in this article, the persistence of the heat is something of an ominous trend for this element in gasoline pricing.