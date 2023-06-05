At least through Tuesday night, a National Weather Service model indicates we will have periodic episodes of wildfire smoke over our region, ranging from Monday’s more consistent concentration to more variable smoke concentrations by midweek.

As far as precipitation goes, our shortfall in Western New York will continue for the week. Another cold front sinking across our region Monday evening will come through mainly dry, with most of its showers falling to our east, in the Finger Lakes and toward eastern Lake Ontario. A few isolated light showers of no consequence might reach the Genesee Valley.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly sunny and dry, with seasonable highs in the low 70s and a north-northwest 10-15 mph afternoon breeze. A weak disturbance may trigger an isolated light shower Friday, with temperatures beginning to moderate into Saturday. Our best chance for scattered showers will occur later Saturday night into early Sunday, based on current timing for the passage of another cold front.

But no one should get the idea that any concentrated showers will bring improvement to topsoil moisture in the next seven days. The estimated seven-day rainfall total tells the story.

Even with these likely inconsequential scattered showers, scattered is the key term with very uneven coverage. Irrigation and garden watering continues to be strongly advised.

The weekend, even with the cold front approaching Western New York by early Sunday, will be mainly dry and comfortable for all outdoor activities. By Saturday, our afternoon high will run above average.

In the extended range, there will be some cooling in the east early the following week, though it looks modest at this point.

However, early indications point to a return to seasonably warm temperatures returning later that week and into the following weekend.