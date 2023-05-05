Not that it should have come as a surprise, but the first four days of May delivered on the forecast gloomy and damp-to-wet conditions. The mean temperature for these days has been running a whopping 9.1 degrees below average. Despite this temporary anomaly, there is no disputing the overall mild trend for this year in the East.

It appears that this has been a warm start to the year in the East. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i8r2z47XvU — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) May 5, 2023

Friday won’t end up being a warm day, but readings will head from Thursday’s low 50s to the upper 50s … still below the average high of 63. You can track the improving sky conditions on an automatically updating GOES satellite imagery link.

For gardeners, we are now probably safe from any frost threat close to the lakes, although some light frost is not out of the question by Saturday morning except adjacent to the lakeshores. Farther inland, however, some patchy frost is likely to develop late Friday night under a mainly clear sky and a light wind east and south of the metro area. Even in these locations with chillier nighttime lows, frost currently appears unlikely after Friday night in the next week. However, the statistical norms averaged across the years do not rule out frost well into the month, so use caution with tender plantings, especially in Southern Tier valleys.

Saturday will be the nicest day so far this month, with a mostly sunny sky under a ridge of Canadian high pressure bringing just a very light northeast breeze, keeping the Lake Ontario and Chautauqua County shorelines a few degrees cooler than the forecast low 60s inland.

Sunday will be mild and tranquil, but the closer proximity of a warm front will gradually increase cloud cover. A few light showers may cross parts of the region in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

The frontal boundary to our south will keep partial cloud cover with some sunshine mixed in on Monday, and a few showers may reach the southwest part of our region. The projected daytime high should bring a few smiles.

A weak area of low pressure may send a few sparse coverage showers to us on Tuesday, again with only limited sunshine and a light breeze. A seasonable high in the mid-60s will keep it pleasant.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Dry high pressure will move back in on Wednesday and dominate at least into next Friday and probably Saturday, with temps heading back into the low 70s late next week into next weekend, after mid-upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the extended range, there are hints of a return from milder-than-average temps back to seasonable in a bit of cooling the following week, out to around the 16- to 21-day period. I should remind you “seasonable” isn’t summerlike, but can be quite pleasant in mid-May.

The scattered generally light showers in the forecast this Sunday into Tuesday will be insufficient to add much to our current abundant soil moisture. More drying is evident from Wednesday into at least next Saturday.

In the meantime, it’s not as if we need the rain at this time.

Urban trees make a difference in warming climate

In the face of ongoing local, regional and global warming, urban trees can help mitigate some of the negative impacts in urban areas like Buffalo. Climate Central, a climate research organization, has issued a report on what urban trees do and can do if increased, since 80% of the U.S. population lives in urban areas. Looking first at Buffalo, here is what the city’s trees are doing now. Keep in mind, all cities generate an urban heat island and have increased runoff and poor drainage problems due to the dominant paved areas. Urban flash flooding has been on the increase due to the higher number of heavy rain events as the atmosphere warms.

Nationally, where trees are abundant, runoff mitigation is very significant.

Similar benefits occur in tree removal of many types of pollutants.

And, it’s not only tropical rainforests that are critical to carbon removal from the excessive greenhouse gases being released by humanity. Urban trees play a major role.

It should be obvious how important it is for cities and suburbs to preserve their trees and to expand planting where possible. Climate Central’s report in its entirety is an enlightening read.