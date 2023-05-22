The week and coming weekend are not looking quite as warm as they did late last week. However, those temperatures were never slated to reach true summerlike levels. It was more a matter of seasonable warmth, a little above the seasonal average. Now, we may have to settle for merely seasonable Saturday, which is not a bad thing, ending with above average by Monday. The average high is already up to 69, and will be a little higher by the weekend.

Monday had already been forecast to be partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler on a northeast flow, and that has verified. We'll get a nice turnaround Tuesday, moving into a gentle southerly flow, boosting highs back to the mid-70s.

A modest complexity arrives for Wednesday, as a cold front will sink across our region. It will be moisture-starved, but still likely to trigger spotty light showers for a few hours.

The northerly flow behind the front will take our 60s and drop readings back into the upper 50s by late in the day. Overnight lows will bottom out from around 40 near the lakes to the mid 30s in the valleys, where a little patchy frost could develop.

The sprawling ridge of Canadian high pressure and its northeasterly flow will hold Thursday highs to a rather cool 57-60, even under full sunshine.

Temperatures will edge up to the mid-60s on a sunny Friday, after another chilly start, though that is still below average.

By Saturday, Western New York will be directly under the ridge, which should bring abundant sunshine (and a high UV index), with the afternoon high running 68-70.

Sunday, the ridge sits fat and happy over the East, keeping us dry and seasonably mild with more sunshine.

The earliest look ahead to Memorial Day Monday still has the ridge in the East, warming with each passing day. Currently, conditions look ideal for morning ceremonies and parades, abundant sunshine and above average temperatures.

The only possible fly in the ointment is found in the overnight run of the American GFS model, which tries to throw a few scattered showers into Western New York during Sunday and Monday. Since neither the European/ECMWF nor the Canadian models even hint at this, I’m viewing the GFS as an unlikely outlier and discounting it for now. At this point, the holiday weekend looks as close to rock solid as you’re going to get. Of course, if that changes, I’ll let you know in the comments section and on social media.

In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center is lining up with what I’m seeing in the ensembles, both in the 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks.

Saturday’s moderate rain may have been poorly timed, but it was definitely needed. If these trends verify over the next two weeks, growers will have to begin to look toward undertaking some irrigation.