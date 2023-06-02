Thursday’s high of 90 – the first 90-degree day of the year – was 2 degrees shy of a record. Friday’s Buffalo record is 90, and will end up being attainable (Rochester has no chance of reaching its record). The Buffalo National Weather Service began its Friday by weaving our record thermal potential with lipid-laden treats.

Temps were already soaring by late Friday morning, but there is some chance that record of 90 might just prove to be elusive. A northerly flow off Lake Ontario is possibly going to cap the warming by mid- or late afternoon, as seen in the orientation of the wind barbs in this model.

Whether a record ends up tied or broken on Friday, it will be the last hot day in our region for some time to come. For those who eschew heat, at least excess humidity never appeared during this unseasonably warm spell. Friday also will be the last day for elevated ground ozone in this departing pattern.

While dry air made the daytime heat more comfortable and allowed more cooling overnight, it also has dried the topsoil. “Dry begats dry” is a frequently true element in weather folklore. Parched topsoil reduces the availability of evaporative water vapor for the production of cloud cover and precipitation. While Western New York is not yet experiencing true drought conditions, soil moisture has become abnormally dry as of last Tuesday south of the metro area (when data is collected) and has probably worsened since.

Our regional percentile of normal precipitation during May is quite low.

While our subsurface groundwater is not yet in serious deficit, streamflow in our region is running low.

Some of the thinner, milky cloud cover in automatically updating NOAA GOES satellite imagery is forest fire smoke from Canada, where in addition to western fires, devastating fires also have ravaged parts of Nova Scotia, not far from Halifax. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed. Some of that smoke has been transported into eastern New England.

What is referred to as a backdoor cold front will drop from the north-northeast across our region before Friday night, ushering in the first batch of cooler air. While there could be a sprinkle or two with this front, it is more likely to remain dry. Behind the front, a brisk northeast breeze Saturday will hold highs in the 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will be warmest, upper 70s, in the Southern Tier, and coolest – upper 60s – near Lake Ontario. The metro area will run from 69 to 73.

Saturday boaters should expect choppy to hazardous conditions on Lake Ontario. A northeast wind of 15-20 knots will bring afternoon wave heights to 3-5 feet. On Lake Erie, conditions also will worsen by afternoon with similar winds and waves of 2-4 feet, with a few larger swells well offshore. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has reached 62, 6 degrees above average, but still cool enough to present a hypothermia hazard during prolonged exposure.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temps at or just a tad below the average of 72-73. The northeast flow won’t be as brisk, so it will be safer for boaters with wave heights of 2-3 feet on Lake Ontario and averaging around 2 feet on Lake Erie.

By Monday, another cold front from the north will be approaching. With the high-pressure ridge behind the front centered over Hudson Bay, this next air mass will bring further cooling.

Monday’s pre-frontal high will be seasonable, in the low 70s. Behind the front on Tuesday, afternoon highs will run below average, in the mid-upper 60s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few upper air disturbances will probably bring a few scattered showers from time to time during early and midweek, though there is poor model agreement on timing and placement. Growers and gardeners who are counting on these showers making a big difference in our rainfall deficit shouldn’t have any illusions. The Weather Prediction Center seven-day projection keeps average amounts at or below .25 inch in our region, with heavier amounts to the east. Such light amounts following our lengthy dry period won’t make a dent in our deficits. However, rates of evaporative losses will slow in the cooler temperatures.

The Canadian ridge should moderate by late next week and allow our temps to return to average, or even a bit above average.

However, in the extended range, the three principle ensembles show good agreement in the upper air pattern returning below average temperatures to the Great Lakes and Northeast during the following week.

Precipitation trends in that time range are difficult to discern. It can be speculated that such a cool trough in the Northeast would favor more frequent cold frontal passages, which conceivably bring more chances for occasional rounds of showers.

The second tropical depression of the season is in the eastern Gulf. Upper level winds do not favor much, if any, intensification and will be transporting the system away from the U.S.

Warming summers continue locally and nationally

Despite the outlook for cooling through mid-June, the overall warming trends amidst our globally warming climate continue. While the warming is unequal from year to year – nonlinear – the mean trend is obvious. Climate Central, a research group, created graphics based on official temperature data from multiple agencies.

The rate of warming in Buffalo is not as rapid as in parts of the West and South, but it is significant.