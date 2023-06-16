Despite Monday’s widespread beneficial rain, amounts received were insufficient to stem the advance from “abnormally dry” in yellow into moderate drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor now categorizes nearly all of our region in a moderate drought condition.

Through Thursday, Buffalo has received less than half its average rainfall this month.

This follows our 3.37-inch deficit for the very dry month of May.

Our streamflow status during the last week shows the impacts of the extended dry period.

Fortunately, so far the effects on groundwater are not yet as significant, though they are increasing.

Friday’s scattered and occasional showers aside, prospects for additional rainfall in the next week become very slim, following Friday's uneven coverage.

Friday’s strictly scattered showers and a few TStorms are likely to be the last measurable rain we see around here for quite a number of days to come. pic.twitter.com/Seqihi93zq — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) June 16, 2023

Modeled depiction of rainfall totals into Friday evening paint the picture of the unevenness of the coverage. While topsoil did receive a boost on Monday in most spots, my personal rain gauge (named Molly) noticed how inadequate the rainfall was. Our pooch found her favorite drinking puddle depressions off to the side of our walking path have remained empty for three weeks. Friday’s rainfall is unlikely to refill those puddles.

On Saturday, the sky will become mostly sunny after some early morning clouds, and a lovely afternoon will ensue. Humidity will drop off and there will be just enough of a breeze to move sailboats along gently. The UV index will be high both days this weekend. Saturday’s boaters will deal with wave heights of mostly 2 feet or less and a northwest breeze of 10-15 knots. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 60 degrees, 2 below average. That’s still chilly enough to bring on hypothermia during long immersions.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, with some clouds mixing in from the northeast at times.

Otherwise, it will be a beautiful, tranquil Father’s Day with safe boating conditions. A very light northeast breeze will produce wave heights of only 1 foot or less. The high will be in the low 70s.

One element we’re going to have to monitor is the return of some Canadian wildfire smoke. The primarily northerly flow in lower levels will transport some near-surface smoke from the still-burning fires mainly in Quebec, where Monday’s rain was inadequate to have much of a benefit in tamping down the fires. Current modeled near-surface smoke is not likely to come close to matching the concentrations of last week, but you may notice a hint of the smoky smell in the air on Saturday, as modeled in the HRRR near-surface smoke density.

Sunday concentrations appear more diffuse.

Whenever you feel some concern about air quality, you can monitor the Air Quality Index from the EPA and partner agencies here.

Another sign of inadequate, sparse coverage rainfall is the pollen count, which has only dropped to medium where it has rained but which will be returning to high levels during the weekend and into next week. Grass pollen is a primary culprit.

Juneteenth looks splendid, with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will edge a little above average, even with a northwest flow, reaching early summerlike levels.

High pressure will dominate the Northeast much of next week, keeping us basically dry. The dashed line depicts a trough of low pressure stretching up into the ridge, which could mix some clouds in with the sunshine at times, especially in the Southern Tier where a stray sprinkle would not be impossible.

We’ll be dealing with temps mainly in the low 80s most days next week. Those readings, combined with dew points in the low 60s and a fairly light breeze may lend a slightly sticky feel to the air. But conditions will probably stay shy of my criteria for “muggification” and midsummer heat and humidity.

In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center and I are in agreement our daily temps should run somewhat above average most days both in the 6- to 10-day and 8- to 14-day outlook periods.

The largest heat anomalies should remain west and southwest of the eastern Great Lakes. In the nearer term, our region will be escaping the brutal heat and humidity now overtaking Texas. Daytime highs in steamy Houston will run above 100 degrees most of next week, along with much of the state and, no, it most certainly will not be a dry heat. This will be exceptional even by Texas standards. In the southwest part of the state, where the humidity will be lower, actual temperatures will reach the 110-115 degree range near cities like Laredo.

As for local rainfall, if any spotty showers show up with that trough next week, rainfall amounts will be less than .1 inch, meaning the drought will remain and possibly strengthen in this pattern. The seasonal outlook through September from the U.S. Drought Monitor will be a matter of some concern if it were to verify.

Such dry conditions also would have the potential to periodically exacerbate the nearby Canadian wildfire crisis.