Warm and humid conditions began to unfold Friday, following the previous three days of June that brought below average high temps in the 70s.

The monthly mean temperature will end up about average, and the large rainfall deficit for much of the month made up for some lost ground this week with some moderate to heavy showers and storms, dropping the deficit back to .86 inch. June rainfall through Thursday totaled 2.41 inches (not counting additional Friday rainfall). The two hottest days came on June 1 and June 2, with highs of 90 and 91, followed by below-average highs for quite a number of days into June 19-22, when highs returned to the 80s.

July will begin with typical midsummer conditions, although the weekend will be marred by spotty and occasional convective showers and thunderstorms, continuing from Friday’s unsettled conditions. You can follow the variable amounts of cloud cover on automatically updating GOES satellite imagery.

Away from the brighter meteorological clouds, the smoke plumes from Canada will still be visible, masking some of the sunshine but more importantly bringing periods of unhealthy air quality, back up to an AQI of 169 as of late Friday morning.

This is updated by the EPA and partner scientific agencies on an hourly basis. If you or loved ones have chronic lung or heart disease, this is an important link to bookmark. Modeled near surface smoke density still shows significant concentration early Friday evening.

Conditions improve Saturday, but we still don’t have a clean bill of health in model output.

There is more notable improvement by Sunday morning, with only minimal modeled smoke concentration.

As for weekend shower and thunderstorm probabilities, one basic rule of thumb that applies is the need for solar heating to add energy to convection. This is particularly true when only weak disturbances are present to trigger the activity. If a near-solid overcast is present, it becomes more difficult for organized convection to cook up heavier cells. Under a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky, Saturday conditions will be warm, humid and dicey from time to time, though no all-day washout is indicated. Temps will reach the low 80s, with a gentle breeze off Lake Erie. Click here for a modeled afternoon depiction.

The Storm Prediction Center places more emphasis on southern and eastern parts of our region for stronger storms Saturday, with a low probability of severe.

With fairly light winds aloft, slower-moving cells may produce locally heavy downpours in a few spots. Boaters can expect winds less than 10 knots and waves of 1 foot or less both days. Keep an eye and ear out for an isolated thunderstorm, which could produce locally stronger winds and higher waves, along with lightning hazards.

The mugginess continues on a partly to mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 80 and very little wind. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may increase in coverage during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be occasionally popping up on a humid and seasonably warm Monday, though I expect coverage to be less than shown in a European model depiction.

The high will be around 80-82 under a partly to mostly cloudy sky and only a light breeze. Boaters will again have to be wary for thunderstorm hazards.

As for the Fourth of July, weak high pressure will be filtering in from the west. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but it should generally be another seasonably warm and humid day with a mostly to partly sunny sky, and a high reaching the low 80s. The night of July Fourth will be a little muggy, but rain free for fireworks celebrations. Carrying along a repellent with DEET will be a good precaution. Mosquitoes have little trouble finding us with little wind and higher humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll continue with some midsummer muggies and a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will run in the mid-80s.

By next Friday, the presence of a cold front should trigger some showers and thunderstorms, with a less-humid air mass gradually filtering in during next weekend accompanied by slight cooling.

Weather Prediction Center rainfall projections over the next seven days likely overdo the coverage for summertime convection, but it appears our moderate drought will continue to fade, for the time being.

Canadian wildfire smoke impacts to continue

Unfortunately, there is no reason to believe we will be seeing an end to these episodes of wildfire smoke pollution. The wildfires in Quebec and other parts of eastern and western Canada continue to roar, largely out of control and out of reach. There are hundreds of individual fires, many located in dense, largely uninhabited wilderness.

Because drier than average conditions will continue to prevail during the summer months at northern latitudes, a slower moving and wavier than usual polar jet stream will continue to bring rounds of smoke plumes into parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and eastern U.S. Whenever this wavier jet stream tends to form blocking patterns, there will be occasions of north to northwest flows dropping the smoke across Southern Ontario into the U.S. several days at a time. These more frequent high-amplitude blocking patterns are believed to have some linkage to the more rapid warming thath has been occurring in northern latitudes, though this is not yet conclusive.

I wrote on this topic in a recent article: "Have wildfire impacts in Western New York been underestimated?"