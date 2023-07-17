Canadian wildfire smoke plumes are back, but this time much of the smoke has its origins in western Canada rather than Quebec. Near surface smoke density ran to the highest levels since the especially bad day more than a month ago.

However, the Air Quality Index has not matched those high AQI levels suffered at that time as of Monday morning.

Smoke density is modeled to diminish significantly by Tuesday morning and continue to thin and lessen in coverage by Wednesday.

After Saturday evening’s scattered downpours, not many of us are in need of more rain at this time on the Niagara Frontier.

Nonetheless, some scattered occasional showers and thunderstorms will return on a partly sunny Tuesday, following some scattered inland activity later Monday that might pack a punch in the Southern Tier.

With moderate humidity and temps only in the upper 70s, Tuesday will be fairly comfortable.

Wednesday will be our driest day with weak high pressure in the vicinity and plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, and humidity will again be comfortable.

By Thursday, the approach of weak low pressure from the west will begin to increase humidity along with the chance of a few mainly afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps will be back to the low 80s.

Behind the low’s cold front on Friday, temps will be back in the upper 70s. A lingering trough of low pressure may still trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms on an otherwise partly sunny day.

Another approaching cold front may bring just a few showers for a portion of a partly sunny Saturday, with a below-average high near 75. No washout is indicated.

Dry high pressure will dominate on Sunday and next Monday, with the Sunday high reaching the upper 70s and a return to the low 80s on Monday.

In the six- to 10-day period, some troughing in the East will tend to keep our daily high temperatures running just a little below average with the heat dome in the Southwest. The northwest flow can be seen in the ensembles, but the departure from normal will only be slight.

As far out as early August, the heat dome remains anchored over the Southwest, precluding any excessive heat from developing in our region.