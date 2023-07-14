Let’s begin by taking some mid-month July weather inventory for Buffalo. Through Thursday, we are at 1.68 inches of rain, with a small positive anomaly of .39 inch. Since things have greened up around here, it may surprise you to know a large portion of our region remains under moderate drought, with a data cutoff of last Tuesday. The Buffalo metro area, in yellow, is shy of drought status at abnormally dry.

The Drought Monitor incorporates not only precipitation, but deeper soil moisture as well as topsoil, vegetative health, stream flow and reservoir levels, and rates of evaporation and temperature contributions to moisture loss. In any case, it’s safe to say we are in no rainfall crisis. After this occasionally unsettled weekend, gardeners can make their own calls on how much watering will be needed in the next week. The Weather Prediction Center seven-day rainfall projection is not very impressive for our region, also keeping in mind the uneven coverage from summertime convection.

As for temperatures, we’ve been seasonably warm. The monthly mean is 2.6 degrees above average, with a daily peak at 91 degrees on July 6. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is at 73, after briefly reaching 74. That’s 2 degrees above average for the date, and matches the average warmest Lake Erie temperature of 73, typically occurring later in July into August. (Sidebar: Many people assume such warmth earlier than usual means there will be more lake-effect snow than average in the cold weather season. In fact, there is no real correlation between a midsummer lake temperature and lake snow. Just a few chilly weeks in early autumn can cancel out any such heat surplus in short order, and this has happened many times in the past.)

After a tranquil and mild Friday with moderate humidity, dry conditions will continue into at least Saturday morning. Another problematic weekend forecast is in the works, with showers and thunderstorms prominently worded in some forecasts for parts of the weekend. However, in something akin to last weekend, I’m going to limit the precipitation pessimism in extent due to the presence of only weak triggers in the atmosphere to fire up some spotty convective cells during a muggier Saturday afternoon and into the evening, with very uneven coverage.

With such weak triggers, there is poor model agreement on timing and placement of storms. There will be abundant precipitable water in the lower atmosphere, and the air mass will be rather unstable/buoyant, so any storm that forms will be capable of producing a downpour and will be fairly slow-moving. With the instability in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our region at the low-end 5%/marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms.

The daytime high will reach the mid-80s, with uncomfortable humidity. The more cloud cover we have, the less likelihood there will be for stronger storms energized by solar heating. Boaters will deal with waves averaging less than 1 foot on both lakes, but should stay in close touch with the weather due to the chance for a few thunderstorms.

Sunday will be mostly to partly cloudy and continued humid, but not quite as warm. Much of the day will be rain-free, and there will be a more helpful stiffening southwest breeze by afternoon to deal with the muggy conditions. The high will be about 80-82, and a few stray showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Waves will build to 2-3 feet on Lake Erie, and about 2 feet on Lake Ontario, with the low isolated thunderstorm threat. The bottom line in my weekend forecast: While the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms may increase later Saturday, most of the time in most of Western New York, it won’t be raining.

The proximity of a frontal boundary may trigger a few showers or thunderstorms on a partly cloudy and humid Monday, with temps in the low 80s.

Behind the front, we’ll begin to see lowering dew points by later Tuesday, though there still could be a few showers for part of the day. Wednesday will be the driest day of the week, under the influence of high pressure, with a high in the low 80s.

By Thursday, another frontal boundary with a wave of low pressure on it will bring a renewed chance for scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms, along with more humidity.

Drier air should begin to filter in during Friday, with temps dropping back a bit in our part of the country.

We can be grateful there are no signs of any excessive heat wandering into our region in the next two weeks.

The toll taken by the awful persistence of the heat across the Southwest and South will continue next week. It is that persistence that is making this brutal heat wave unprecedented, with Phoenix experiencing its worst hot spell on record not only due to its intensity but its longevity.

Across larger regions, WPC points to hazards for the South and Southwest.

We are most fortunate to continue to escape such extreme climate and weather, which is present in such places as Asia, North Africa and much of southern and central Europe. In 2003, public health statistics indicated around 70,000 Europeans died due to excessive heat, and even just last year, a new study reveals nearly 62,000 heat-related deaths.

This summer is again proving to be unbearable in parts of Europe, with a high temperature of 104-plus in Florence and Rome over the next few days, 109 in Thessaly (northwest of Athens), and 118 on Sicily and Sardinia. Climate scientists in several studies note the frequency and intensity of such heat waves is increasing more in Europe than anywhere else on the planet.