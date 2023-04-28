“The Edge of Wetness,” a phrase I stole from Johnny Carson (his imaginary favorite soap opera) during my TV days, was already slowly approaching from the southwest during mid-morning Friday.

Your window of mowing opportunity for clumpy, growing lawns, will slowly wind down from SW to NE as we reach the afternoon hours and head into a lengthy period of frequently wet weather. pic.twitter.com/gkWduKlBbf — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) April 28, 2023

It won’t be raining all the time but the wettest periods, if you count Friday as part of the weekend, will be later Friday and again on Sunday. In other words, Saturday will be the better day for sneaking in errands than Sunday. But if you didn’t get your mowing done by early Friday afternoon, you may be out of luck for some days to come in having a lawn dry enough not to squish and sink in the wet grass and very damp soil.

Up until this point, April has not been as bad as some grumpy people on social media have been posting. Rainfall as of Thursday was .94 inch above average, or more than 20% on the high side. That anomaly will increase in the next three days. But the monthly mean temperature has been running +4.1, and Friday’s high will be in the 60s, with Saturday and Sunday’s highs staying in the seasonably mild range on a southeast flow until later Sunday. We also had a record-tying high of 83 on April 14, 81 on April 15, and a record-breaking 86 on April 16.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has made its way to 45 degrees, 7 degrees above average, which is a very large anomaly. The mild lake temp is a marker for the milder-than-average temps we have had each month since November, despite short brutal outbreaks in November and late December.

The steady rain later Friday into early evening will lift to the northeast, giving way to intermittent, lighter showers by late evening.

Saturday will be breezy with a pretty good amount of dry time as showers will be lighter and only occasional. You may not be mowing, but at least you’ll be able to get outside and run errands without getting soaked. The afternoon looks somewhat drier than the morning.

If you don’t have a radar app on your phone, you can make use of the improved radar display from the Buffalo National Weather Service homepage.

The darkest shade of blue out ahead of the greens is often not actual rainfall reaching the ground. You also can track GOES satellite imagery on an automatically updating link.

Much of Saturday evening will have some dry time with intermittent showers and sparse coverage. It’s Sunday when the worm of wetness once again turns on us. There are indications of a soaking rain developing by late morning into the afternoon with a brisk southeast flow boosting highs back to the low 60s ahead of a late-day cold frontal passage.

Weather Prediction Center estimated rainfall amounts for the three-day period starting Friday are heaviest to the east of our region, but Western New York will receive more than 1 inch in some locations. Streams and creeks will begin running high by the end of the weekend, especially toward the Genesee Valley.

Behind the cold front on Monday, we’ll be into a windy and colder flow bringing frequent showers with temps in the mid-upper 40s, some wind chill and maybe some wet flakes to the hills by Monday night into Tuesday night.

Showers will diminish in coverage by Wednesday, and the cold breeze will relax on Thursday and Friday allowing high temps to recover to the mid-upper 50s. Sunshine will be in rare supply until late in the week.

In the extended range, the ensembles unfortunately are in good agreement temperatures will tend to run a little below average most days from next Monday through around May 9, although there are indications of a drier pattern unfolding in the eight- to 14-day period.

Finishing on a higher note, there are signs in all three principle ensembles of milder-than-average temps returning by around May 11-12.

Hourly rainfall rates increase in recent decades

Although we are not anticipating flash flooding during this coming wet period, the overall tendency in hourly rainfall rates during wet weather events has been on the increase in Western New York and in many regions with wetter climates. Hourly rainfall rates are a key ingredient in the development of flooding and flash flooding. These rates have a direct linkage to more water vapor or precipitable water being in the lower atmosphere than in the past. This is mainly due to the warming climate, which increases evaporation rates from bodies of water and also enlarges the lower atmosphere’s capacity to hold water vapor.

On a national scale, Buffalo is in one of the higher percentiles for this increase.

As climate models have predicted, this warming-linked tendency is likely to gradually increase the risk of flooding events in our region in the coming years, though natural variability will still play a key role in individual events.