Don Paul: What led to America’s February weather disaster?

It is still very cold in Texas now, but some marked changes are showing up for this coming week. Our Western New York temperatures will be moderating as well, but the warming is of greater consequence for Texas and much of the South.

As for SSWs and our warming climate, there is not much evidence that climate change has a direct relationship with this phenomena. Weather balloons began detecting then-poorly understood SSWs in the 1950s, well ahead of the ongoing accelerating warming. For a more in-depth technical explanation of SSWs and their impacts, this article from the American Geophysical Union may prove helpful.

Apart from strong SSWs such as the one we’ve just undergone, there is the more common kind of PV disruption that occurs without an SSW. Because the Arctic region has been warming so much faster than the rest of the globe, there is often less temperature contrast between the high latitudes and the mid-latitudes. The Arctic warming is, of course, directly related to our human activity-caused warming climate and was well-predicted, even by the earliest climate models.

When the temperature contrast lessens from north to south, the polar jet stream tends to weaken, slow down, and becomes more prone to buckling south with a piece of a slower, weaker polar vortex dropping south as well. So, it is possible and even likely that we are experiencing more such weakened episodes of a polar vortex for several weeks, even in the midst of an otherwise milder winter. This catastrophic episode, however, has been directly tied to the SSW that began showing up nicely in models earlier in the winter. The problem with knowing an SSW is coming, however, is that we don’t know if it will result in the surface weather changes we’ve described until the SSW begins to materialize.

