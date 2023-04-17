The record-crushing high of 86 on Sunday was the peak and endpoint of an unusually warm and dry stretch of weather. As of Sunday, the Buffalo April mean temperature is 8.4 degrees above average, a very large anomaly, but that surplus will begin shrinking on Monday. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is up to 44 degrees, a whopping 8 degrees above average. The warm spell has raised concerns for fruit growers of premature blossoming in the heat now leaving crops vulnerable to frost and freeze threats as we head into a much chillier pattern.

Sunday evening’s severe thunderstorms were the outer marker for this pattern change, and produced widespread wind damage and power outages during the evening.

As a cold southwest flow deepens and strengthens by late Monday and Monday night, scattered showers will become more numerous into early evening.

Temperatures will be falling from the low 40s into the upper-to-mid 30s overnight and, by now, you’ve heard what that means. Mixed rain and snow showers near the lakeshore will tend to fall as all snow inland, and may even accumulate to 1-2 slushy inches on a few hills by Tuesday. In any case, boots and shovels can stay put.

Tuesday’s highs will range from the mid-to-upper 30s on the hills to the low 40s in the metro area, making for the coldest day this week, especially with the wind chill.

Wednesday will still be cool and a bit breezy under partial sunshine, but temperatures will nudge the upper 40s. With the passage of a warm front Thursday, which may trigger some scattered showers late Wednesday night and Thursday, there has been some improvement in my temperatures forecast, compared to my Sunday night broadcast.

It now appears we will reach the upper 60s both Thursday and Friday, ahead of another cooling trend during next weekend, beginning Saturday afternoon. An area of low pressure will make showers most numerous on Saturday.

By Sunday morning, lows will be back to the upper 30s. Under a partly sunny sky, the high will only reach the mid-to-upper 40s, with a chilly breeze.

In the extended range, there is good agreement among the 3 major model ensembles that the upper air pattern will favor below average temperatures for the following week and beyond.

Even by the time we reach the beginning of May, there are still signs of lingering coolish weather in the East, with some moderation slowly approaching from the west.

Fruit growers will be largely at the mercy of nighttime cloud cover. With an overcast sky, frost and freeze conditions become unlikely under the insulating cloud cover. Clear skies overnight, unfortunately, can allow frost or freezes to be more likely on the coldest nights. Again, it is too early for gardeners to be putting out tender plantings. If anyone got carried away during the weekend heat, maybe there’s time to pull them out and get them back indoors.