With a prevailing southwest flow, there are limits on just how mild we can get downwind from Lake Erie at this time of year. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is running 6 degrees above average at 40 degrees, but that is more than cool enough to modify the otherwise very mild air that will be passing over the lake surface. It is also cool enough to suppress cloud development by restricting vertical lift, creating a lake “shadow” of stability and sunshine downwind. This is quite the opposite of what occurs when the lake is warmer than the air mass during colder weather. You’ll be able to view this shadow from time to time this week in this automatically updating GOES satellite imagery loop.

On warmer days with a brisk southwest wind, you may see some scattered clouds both north and south of the lake shadow.

During the workweek, temperatures will gradually climb as the ridge of what was Canadian high pressure sets up shop to our south. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the pressure gradient will produce southwest winds, with gusts peaking above 35 mph on the Niagara Frontier on both days, especially in the afternoon.

The temperature differential between locations immediately downwind of the lake can be seen in this model depiction in both the numbers and the colors in the legend.

In other words, it will be much cooler in downtown Buffalo than in Newfane, Medina or Jamestown, while inland highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s. Some clouds will mix in by later Tuesday into Tuesday night, thinning out Wednesday.

Even with the brisk breeze continuing on a mostly sunny Thursday, the modified air mass should allow downtown to move into the low 60s, while locations well inland could reach the low 70s. The good news about the brisk breeze, as much it can interfere with bike rides into the wind, is it will speed evaporation from muddy fields and yards.

The gradient will relax on Friday, making temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s more widespread, with less cooling near Lake Erie. The warmth will peak on Saturday under a partly sunny sky and a gentle south-southwest flow, as a low pressure system begins to develop over the western Great Lakes.

The 74 degree Weather Prediction Center/WPC high may be a bit conservative.

Finally, on Sunday, the proximity of the low will increase the chance for some occasional showers to re-enter our region under a partly cloudy sky and still-mild readings close to 70.

Behind the storm’s cold front, we’ll cool to the seasonable low 50s with some showers Monday.

During this week’s milder and dry weather, the pollen count will gradually increase to high levels from maple, alder and elm.

On the bright, sunny days, the UV index will generally be high, as well.

As for rainfall, the amounts currently expected Sunday into Monday will be trending toward moderate in total, but probably not enough to bring back the truly muddy soils we’ve had in abundance.