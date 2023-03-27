Considering how gloomy Monday has been, with even a few snowflakes to throw in with the drips, I imagine moods have been drooping. Early Monday evening, some light snow will be exiting to the east, with minor patchy 1 inch accumulations, and up to 2 inches on the hills.

Tuesday will be a small step up, with partial clearing brightening the sky, though temperatures will remain seasonably cool, in the upper 30s-low 40s. Wednesday starts bright, breezy and cool, but finishes poorly with mixed snow and rain ahead of an approaching cold front. Before the mix arrives, temperatures peak in the low-to-mid 40s, but with a noticeable wind chill.

Behind the front Thursday, a ridge of Canadian high pressure will bring us our brightest day of the week. Temperatures will be below the average of the mid 40s, reaching around 39 or 40. A very light breeze will allow the abundant sunshine to warm our bones.

A warming southwest flow ahead of a developing storm system will boost Friday’s high to the mid 50s, but there will be occasional showers, and maybe a few morning rumbles of thunder ahead of a warm front. By Saturday, the vigorous low pressure system will push an active cold front across our region with showers, maybe a thunderstorm, and falling temperatures behind the front after a high around 55. Depending on the track of the low, it may be rather windy.

Sunday looks to be cooler, with returning sunshine and only a light breeze to help with the low 40s. During the 6-10 day period, Climate Prediction Center probabilities favor our mean temperatures leaning toward below average, with some ups and downs. However, newer ensemble runs favor low level temperatures running near or slightly above average in the East, so I’ll leave you with this slim thread of optimism.