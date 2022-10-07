Friday’s low 50s were a far cry from Wednesday and Thursday’s high of 69. The latter two days were the exception in this young month, with the mean October temperature so far running 3.4 degrees below average. The average Buffalo high and low are now down to 64 and 47. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday nights will range from the mid 30s in Southern Tier valleys to the low 40s at the lakeshores.

Friday’s fairly abundant cloud cover will thin for Saturday, but not before cold air aloft sets up some minor lake effect showers over the hilly terrain. During Friday night, a few snowflakes could mix in at high elevations. The air is rather dry, so any coverage will be sparse and spotty. You can track the clouds and clearing, along with the directional flow in our region, on this automatically updating GOES satellite link.

Any lake showers will head north on Saturday morning as winds move from northwest to west-southwest by afternoon. Even with more abundant sunshine, the brisk afternoon wind will pick up to 15-25 mph, with gusts to 30, putting a little bite in the air. Temps will reach the upper 40s on the hills to the low-mid 50s at lower elevations.

Sunday looks bright and seasonably cool for the game. Early tailgaters will be met with temperatures in the upper 40s, though they will quickly rise into the 50s. Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, game-time temperature should reach the upper 50s. A west-southwest wind will pick up to 15-25 mph, with a few gusts up to 30.

The breeze will have some impact on kicking and passing, though it should stay below the threshold of producing major impacts.

On Monday, Columbus Day, a frontal boundary in our region will keep sunshine limited and hold high temperatures in the upper 50s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, moderating temperatures return as a ridge of high pressure pushes off to our east, getting us into a warming southwest flow.

That should boost Tuesday’s high to the low 60s and back to the upper 60s on Wednesday.

A strong cold front will cross our region Thursday, with gusty winds and scattered showers, and some possible rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will likely fall from an early high near 60 through the 50s in the afternoon.

Behind the front, we’ll be back closer to 50 next Friday. The Climate Prediction Center has our temperature probabilities favoring cooler than average readings most days in the 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks.

Based on what I’m seeing in the upper air ensembles in the extended range, I have to concur with CPC’s thinking. A warm ridge retreating to the West and a chilly trough in the East favors such an outlook, as modeled for next Friday.

This overall chilly pattern holds up into the following week, with good agreement between the American and European ensembles.

Needless to say, with the increasing energy costs we are facing, this kind of pattern would be bad news if it became dominant later in the cold weather season. But as I’ve written before, I don’t recall seeing a mid-October pattern being representative of what lies ahead during the winter months. There will be other transitions.

Summer heat caused glacial collapses

While our regional summer was only modestly warmer than average, extreme heat in many other parts of the globe have actually caused glacial collapses and massive landslides. This NASA image captured record-breaking heat on July 15th, including vast areas that are normally very hot seeing all time high temperatures reached.

The excess heat we escaped here in Western New York led to severe excess mortality in many parts of the world, including the United Kingdom, as totaled by the U.K. Health Security Agency.

The overall impacts of this widespread record excessive heat and the glacial collapses are outlined in the Columbia University Climate School article, which includes a spectacular and frightening video of such a collapse.