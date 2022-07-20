Don Paul: Wednesday will feel like Buffalo's hottest day of summer so far as temps skyrocket around globe

So far this year, Buffalo has had two 91-degree days. We should reach 90 or higher in many locations on Wednesday, including Buffalo’s official observatory at the airport. Combining the heat with uncomfortably sticky dew points in the upper 60s, accompanied by a fairly light south-southwest breeze of 10-15 mph in the afternoon, will probably make this the hottest-feeling day of the summer for most folks up to this point.

By the end of the day, an approaching cold front will increase the probability for scattered thunderstorms to bring some relief from the heat.

This is also reflected in some specific high-resolution models by early Wednesday evening, with this particular model showing a broken line of storms.

There is a limited chance a few cells may pack a punch when they arrive. The Storm Prediction Center estimates a 5% probability of severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging gusts for most of Western New York, and a 15% risk to the southwest of Buffalo, mainly in Chautauqua County.

The cold front doesn’t really have much cool air behind it, though it will not be so hot on Thursday. Dew points will remain high, in the mid-upper 60s, so there will be no real improvement in humidity levels. However, there will be broken cloud cover and a brisk southwest wind at 15-25 mph, with a few gusts over 30. The high temp will approach 80 instead of 90, and there may be a few stray showers or thundershowers for a small part of the day.

Friday will be partly sunny with seasonable temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s and just a tad less humid. A weak area of low pressure to our west might trigger a few stray showers, but most of the day will be dry.

On Saturday, the heat will be rebuilding on a southwest flow, with an increase in humidity under a partly to mostly sunny sky. We’ll be back into the upper 80s, and a few 90-degree readings can’t be ruled out well north and northeast of Buffalo.

You may glance at this national projected temperature map and conclude it’s not so bad in the southeast with readings in the 90s, compared to the central and southern plains with their triple digits. A closer look reveals it’s not quite that simple. At Myrtle Beach, it’s “only” 82 at 10 a.m., but the dew point is an oppressive 75 degrees, bringing humidity to 79% and producing a mid-morning heat index of 89 degrees. On Tuesday, University of Oklahoma Professor Jason Furtado posted Oklahoma City’s record high of 110 degrees. 110 degrees is unbearable, by any measure. But it was a proverbial “dry heat.” The dew point was 55 degrees, producing 16% humidity and a heat index just below the temperature, at 109 degrees.

As a sidebar, for the first time Oklahoma’s State Mesonet recorded highs of 102 degrees or higher at every one of its 120 sites. Pardon me, but I find that absolutely astounding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Back to these parts, after Saturday’s heat, probabilities for scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms will increase by late Saturday night into parts of Sunday, with the approach of another cold front sinking in our direction from Canada.

Sunday’s high will be around a seasonable 80, but it will be muggy.

By Monday, we’ll be behind the Canadian cold front with a batch of drier and somewhat cooler air having arrived.

Dew points will remain comfortable on Monday and Tuesday, with Monday’s high in the upper 70s creeping back toward the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will begin crawling upward by Wednesday.

Looking out over the six- to 14-day Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook, the highest probabilities for above average temperatures will lie elsewhere, with our chances on most days in the range of 40-50%. In other words, our region will continue to dodge the worst of the heat.

Deadly heat in Europe is not just 'weather'

Hundreds in England and over a thousand in Spain and Portugal have died (death tolls are still being tabulated) in parts of Europe in recent days due to unprecedented heat in urban environments ill-equipped to help people cope with such extreme weather. Simply put, air conditioning is hard to come by. On Monday and Tuesday, the U.K. issued its first red warning for extreme and life-threatening heat (relief has arrived as of Wednesday). This is the official warning, which contained the hopeful and since-verified forecast of some midweek cooling.

A national emergency was declared due to the extreme heat. One London airport and an RAF base had to cease operations due to buckling of their runways until repairs were made. The Met Office reached out to the public and asked for some feedback. Here is one tweet with homemade, useful advice. One couple stated hanging white sheets over the sun-exposed windows cooled their home by 8 degrees.

As I’ve written many times, awful heat waves have been part of our global history long before the accelerated warming climate. which got into gear beginning in the 1980s, as climate models accurately predicted. But their frequency, intensity and duration have increased markedly as human-produced greenhouse gases have continued to increase from the burning of fossil fuels.

Carbon dioxide does not respect national boundaries. Efforts to reduce output and to eventually sequester and store excess carbon must be international. Europe’s heat occurred even though western Europe has undertaken substantial reductions in emissions. In the U.S., market forces have been closing coal-fired power plants, and more reductions will be coming even with obstruction in partisan congressional resistance. What we have learned is carbon not absorbed by soil, oceans and vegetation has a much longer atmospheric shelf life than first expected earlier in the 20th century. Carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for a very long time.

The Met Office climate branch summed up the crux of the matter. The odds are overwhelming this extreme weather is not due only to natural variation, as had been the case prior to the 1980s: “The chances of seeing such high temperatures could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence. While weather patterns produce natural temperature variations the increase in the frequency, duration, and intensity of these events over recent decades is clearly linked to a warming trend and can be attributed to human activity.”