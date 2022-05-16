Don Paul: Weather will get sharply cooler, but it's temporary

Scattered showers Monday morning, along with a few thunderstorms well to the southeast of the metro area, are the marker for a temporary notable cooldown.

With the cold front already past Buffalo earlier today, the main threat for severe storms with damaging winds and hail will be toward central New York and Pennsylvania, in the area colored in maroon.

Our dry week came to an end Saturday afternoon when some spotty gullywashers showed up as expected, with very uneven coverage. North Tonawanda topped off at a torrential 1.76 inch in a short period.

As of May 15th, Buffalo has only received .68 inch of rain, running less than half of normal, .86 inch below average for the month. The Tuesday-Saturday streak of 80-plus degrees days, including a record-tying 86, brought our monthly mean temperature to 4.6 degrees above average, after the month’s cool start. The heating sent the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature up to 54 degrees Monday morning, a whopping 7 degrees above average for the date. When warming returns, it should be noted a 54 degree water temperature can still induce hypothermia in short order, so caution is advised on the lakes.

As for the air temperature, readings will drop back into the 50s by mid or late Monday afternoon. Shower coverage will be reduced, but with a brisk breeze, there will be a definite chill in the air, compared to where we’ve been this last week.

By Tuesday, cool high pressure will be nearby, keeping our temperatures well below the average of 68, only in the mid-to-upper 50s, with sunshine in limited supply. To augment the cool temperatures, nature will mix in a westerly breeze at 12-20 mph.

Wednesday will start out bright and cool with a dawn low in the low 40s. Morning sunshine will get temperatures back to the low 60s by midday, but a disturbance approaching from the west will increase cloud cover and bring the chance for some light showers by mid or late afternoon, especially south of Buffalo.

On Thursday, moderating temperatures return on a gentle southerly flow. Under a partly sunny sky, afternoon readings will approach the mid 70s.

Summerlike conditions return Friday. A deep storm system over the Minnesota arrowhead will drive a warm front across our region. While the front currently appears mainly dry, the old meteorological adage of “never trust a warm front” applies in my thinking. There may be an early shower or thunderstorm as the front passes.

A gusty downslope southerly wind behind the warm front will send temperatures soaring again toward the mid 80s on the Niagara Frontier.

The atmosphere will destabilize late Friday night ahead of the storm system’s cold front, currently slated to cross our region around early Saturday. There are some early indications thunderstorms will precede the front. Those storms may pack a punch.

It is rather unusual for the Storm Prediction Center to define a severe weather threat 6 days in advance, but SPC did so in its Monday morning day 6 outlook.

The potential severity of thunderstorms will have some tie to the frontal timing, since an early morning frontal passage before new heating can occur may limit storm intensity until a squall line forms during Saturday as the atmosphere destabilizes farther east. If the front arrives toward 7 a.m. as indicated, the severe threat would probably develop well east of Buffalo as heating develops ahead of the front. Threading the needle, if the cold front slows down from current projections and arrives here in the afternoon, our severe weather threat may be significant. Of course, I’ll update you during the week. It is still possible storms could be strong, even with an early morning frontal passage.

A brisk west-northwest wind behind the front will drop humidity and take Saturday temperatures back to the 70s, possibly reaching the 60s by late in the day. Once showers and storms move off to central New York, our sky will be partly sunny.

Sunday looks to be partly sunny and cool, with temperatures back to the low 60s. Not a swimmer’s day, with choppy lake surfaces for boaters (stronger winds Saturday, along with a potential thunderstorm threat, make boating look unsafe at this point).

Next Monday will be bright and sunny, with dry high pressure just about overhead, and readings returning to the mid 60s.

In the extended range later in May, upper air pattern ensembles are suggesting a more zonal west-to-east flow across the northern half of the U.S. If this verifies, this would tend to keep temperatures seasonable, with the kind of unseasonable warmth we had last week and will have again this Friday less likely. The same would be true for unseasonable cooling.

This pattern is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature probability outlook.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.