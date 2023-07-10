Our weather remains benign to start the week, compared with the catastrophic flooding in the Hudson Valley on Sunday. Torrential rain brought 7.71 inches of rain to the hilly terrain around and near West Point in just a few hours. Roads collapsed, and houses were swept away into the Hudson. These flooding rains moved into western and northern New England on Monday.

The Weather Prediction Center placed Vermont in a rare high risk for flooding rainfall, again over hilly terrain, which can prove to cause highly destructive and potentially deadly flash flooding.

Ask Don Paul: How do we know global temperatures are the hottest in recorded history? The eight hottest years on global record have occurred since 2016, the hottest year of all so far, when a strong El Nino added natural heat to the human activity-caused global warming, writes Don Paul.

After a comfortably mild afternoon Monday with a developing fresh breeze and moderate humidity, Tuesday will bring more sunshine, with a stiffening southwest breeze to make the 84 degree high with moderate humidity easy to take. During Tuesday night, an approaching cool front will trigger a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, likely ending during early Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of our region at a 5% marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday. At this point, I can’t agree with that call, with the possible exception of the Southern Tier in the afternoon. During Wednesday, the sky will partially clear by afternoon on the Niagara Frontier, with only a light breeze. It will be slightly cooler, with a high in the upper 70s-80.

During Wednesday night, a wave of low pressure along a slow-moving front will approach and begin to bring us several rounds of occasional and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into Thursday.

Ask Don Paul: Why are Canadian wildfires so persistent? In terms of climatology, the fire season is still in its early stages and already, by mid-June, nearly 12 million acres had burned across the nation.

Unfortunately, the proximity of this largely stalling front will keep conditions fairly humid and unsettled Friday into Sunday. While some spotty showers and storms will be possible from time to time, there are no signs of a weekend washout, and there should be some sunny breaks, as well. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s Thursday through Monday. There are hints in the American GFS model of lowering humidity during Sunday and a lower risk of spotty showers than on Saturday.

In the extended range, our regional temperatures should stay near or slightly above the average of 80 most days over the next 2 weeks. While the WPC 7 day rainfall projection looks favorable for agriculture and gardening, keep in mind the nature of summertime convection is cellular, with very uneven coverage.

Unfortunately, there are no signs of relief for the relentless excessive heat in central and southern Texas, the Southwest, or central and southern Florida.

Remember, this is excessive heat even by the harsh standards to which people in these regions have become acclimated. The Phoenix NWS heat page says it all. (Phoenix had 4 days over 110 degrees in June, has been over 110 every day this month and will stay above 110 every day through at least Sunday, when upper one hundred teens are likely.)