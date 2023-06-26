The ongoing heat wave in Texas and other parts of the South Central U.S. is expanding this week, and will be taking a greater human toll as its duration extends from last week into much of this week. By late this week, its intensity should begin to subside from its recent brutal peaks, though genuine relief from hot and humid weather for much of the region is not in sight. During Saturday, Corpus Christi reached what the National Weather Service described as an unprecedented heat index of 125 degrees. The heat index is a measure of the combination of heat and humidity reducing the body’s ability to regulate its temperature through evaporative cooling through the skin.

Even on Monday, for example, the San Angelo, Texas region will remain under the heat gun.

Ask Don Paul: Is heat the biggest weather killer? In most years, heat is the biggest killer on the planet, and its role is growing.

The duration and intensity of this extreme heat wave is tied to the development of what is known as a heat dome. When an area of high pressure builds vertically and becomes stacked up well into the atmosphere, it can take on the characteristics of a block in the flow and become largely stationary. Under the influence of such a ridge of higher pressure, the air tends to subside and heat up by compression as it sinks.

The persistence of a heat dome can lead to a general circulation that looks like this.

One slightly unusual element of the Texas heat dome has been its earlier onset. Typically, such developments are more common in midsummer, but heat domes have been setting up a little sooner in recent decades. Also, such domes are not confined to only southern latitudes. In June 2021, an incredibly strong heat dome developed over the Pacific Northwest and western Canada, producing the hottest Canadian temperature on record of 121 degrees in Lytton, B.C., and sparking a wildfire that destroyed most of the town. The resultant heat wave killed more than 400 people from Oregon into B.C.

We do not yet have a handle on how much premature mortality will be linked to this current persistent heat dome over Texas. Part of the toll will be tied to the resilience of the electrical grid and preventative measures taken by civil authorities and people.

The development of a heat dome and its intensity is exacerbated by dry soils beneath the high. The air above dry soil heats more readily, and such conditions were fairly widespread in much of Texas when the heat wave was building.

When the land beneath the high is dry, it can’t cool through evaporative cooling, since there is so little moisture available in the soil.

The confidence in increased prevalence of heat waves and heat domes being directly tied to our globally warming climate is extremely high. As renowned University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann wrote in the New York Times following the Pacific Northwest disaster: “We’ve long known that a warming climate would yield more extremely hot weather. The science is clear on how human-caused climate change is already affecting heat waves: Global warming has caused them to be hotter, larger, longer and more frequent. What were once very rare events are becoming more common. Heat waves now occur three times as often as they did in the 1960s – on average at least six times a year in the United States in the 2010s.”

The U.S. Global Change Research Program outlines the heat wave-climate connection and impacts in this short article.

In the near term, these heat domes may actually spike more frequently and severely as we head into what appears to be a strong El Nino. Such El Ninos add extra heat into the atmosphere from both land and warmed oceanic waters atop the ongoing human-caused climate change, and this tendency is likely to worsen later this summer and possibly into the warm weather months next year.