Friday will end up adding a bit to the small positive monthly mean Buffalo temperature anomaly, running just 1.7 degrees above average. With dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s, the heat and humidity into early Friday evening will prove to make it uncomfortable for most folks, accompanying highs of 90 north and northeast of the metro area, and upper 80s elsewhere. The heat stops here, to paraphrase Harry Truman, because Friday will be the last day of its kind for some time to come, as we head into a cooler pattern. Statistically, the average daily highs and lows begin to drop in late July, not that there aren’t plenty of exceptions in August over the years.

As for rainfall coming with the pattern shift, some spots in the region may pick up significant amounts in what has been a wet month. As of Friday morning, Buffalo has received 5.06 inches, which is a hefty 2.27 inches above average. Despite all that rain, because drought conditions preceded the month’s positive rainfall anomaly, soil moisture is not as high as you might think.

Ask Don Paul: Could the extreme heat stories be overdone? At this time in our climate history and current state of the planet, the evidence is overwhelming that global warming is accelerating, writes Don Paul.

The slow forward movement of the sinking cold front will hold off most of the convection with it until Saturday’s predawn hours.

The atmosphere will be sufficiently unstable. The Storm Prediction Center has estimated a low end 5% risk of severe thunderstorms for the southwest half of our region.

There is also a low end risk for excessive rainfall in the same southwest half.

Ask Don Paul: Is there runaway warming in the Northern Hemisphere? What has been occurring in many other parts of the hemisphere qualifies as extreme heat at its worst, at least substantially driven by global warming, Paul writes.

It appears the wettest portion of Saturday will be the morning, with shower coverage retreating to the Southern Tier during the afternoon as the front drifts southward.

After a muggy overnight low near 70, Saturday’s highs will run only in the mid-to-upper 70s. It will still be humid most of the day, but a freshening northeast breeze behind the front will begin to drop dew points back to a more comfortable level by midafternoon on the Niagara Frontier and in the evening farther south. Afternoon boaters can expect 1-2 foot waves on Lake Erie and 1-3 feet on Lake Ontario. Saturday night will bring better sleeping weather, with morning lows Sunday reaching the mid-upper 50s inland and the low 60s at the lakeshores. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out, but your AC can take a break.

Sunday will bring a mostly to partly sunny sky and low humidity. A couple of models try to bring a few light showers into the region by evening, though the day should be dry. High temperatures will be below the average of 80, reaching the mid 70s. A light northwest breeze will make for easy sailing, with 1 foot waves on Lake Erie, and up to 2 feet on Lake Ontario. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has recovered from its 71 degree reading last weekend to an above average 74.

A reinforcing cool front could bring a few stray showers during Monday under a partly cloudy sky, with much of the day dry and seasonably cool, in the low-to-mid 70s.

Dry high pressure will take over on Tuesday behind the front. High temperatures will continue to run below average here, with rather extreme heat in the central and southern Plains. There will be some desperately needed lessening of the extreme heat in the Southwest, including Phoenix. The temperature of 105 degrees, for those natives, will feel noticeably better than the all time record streak of at least 28 consecutive days in the hundred-and-teens.

Ask Don Paul: How do we know global temperatures are the hottest in recorded history? The eight hottest years on global record have occurred since 2016, the hottest year of all so far, when a strong El Nino added natural heat to the human activity-caused global warming, writes Don Paul.

In addition, the annual monsoonal flow will begin to pump Pacific moisture into the Southwest and create some thunderstorms, but also raise the humidity ... so that 105 may not feel so much better.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the southwest flow behind our high pressure ridge will begin to boost our temperatures to the upper 70s on Wednesday and just over 80 on Thursday.

Thursday night, another cold front will cross our region, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front next Friday, we’ll be back in the mid 70s. A few stray showers may pop up under a partly sunny sky.

Based on the upper air flow showing up in extended range model ensembles, the Climate Prediction Center (and I agree) daytime highs will have a tendency toward running below average most – but not all – days out to 2 weeks.

Even into mid-month, the ensembles are keeping the dominant high pressure heat dome centered mainly over the southwest, keeping any lasting or extreme heat well away from Western New York.

Ask Don Paul: Why are Canadian wildfires so persistent? In terms of climatology, the fire season is still in its early stages and already, by mid-June, nearly 12 million acres had burned across the nation.

Buffalo’s urban heat island 'fails' to make list

All larger cities generate an urban heat island, related to pavement, buildings, congestion and land use. From the department of good news, while our city has its own heat island, it did not make the ranking of the 44 most significant U.S. city heat islands, defined by Climate Central. You can read about the Urban Heat Island Index here.

It is fair to say we can thank the frequent Lake Erie breeze for mitigating the worst of the heat. Even on a muggy Friday, a 10-15 mph southwest wind off the lake was doing its part for us.