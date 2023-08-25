It may surprise you to know a small portion of Western New York is still under moderate drought conditions, particularly in Wyoming County, where many property owners rely on well water.

A good deal of the abnormally dry (in yellow) area covers largely agricultural lands. During Thursday night, however, some heavy to torrential rainfall resulted from thunderstorms crossing the region, with the usual uneven summertime convective coverage.

It is fortunate no such heavy rainfall potential exists in the next few days, so some fields and yards will have a chance to dry out.

The Buffalo rainfall surplus for August is modest, at about half an inch, and similarly modest for the year, at 2.82 inches. After Friday’s dampness, it will remain somewhat humid Friday night.

Saturday will bring a gradually brightening sky, with slightly lower humidity. With a weakening cold front crossing our region, a few spotty showers or thundershowers can’t be ruled out, though much of the day will be rain free.

When high resolution models are examined, it is quite obvious any coverage of showers will be very sparse.

Basically, Saturday won’t be a bad day, at all. Winds will veer from west to north, and boaters will deal with a northwest Lake Erie breeze up to 10 knots, producing 1 foot waves, and a Lake Ontario breeze up to 15 knots, with 1-2 foot waves.

Sunday continues to look solid, with more abundant sunshine under a dry high pressure ridge, lower humidity, and a coolish high in the low 70s. The northeast breeze will produce waves up to 2 feet on Lake Erie and up to 3 feet on Lake Ontario, probably diminishing a little later in the day. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is now at 72 degrees, average for late August.

On Monday, the ridge will keep us dry and allow the high to approach the seasonable upper 70s. During Tuesday, the approach of a slow moving cold front will trigger a few thinly scattered showers and thunderstorms under a partly sunny sky, with readings in the mid 70s.

Behind the front, drier and cooler air will return, with below average highs Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, the dry ridge sitting atop our region will allow readings to return to the low-to-mid 70s.

In the extended range, none of the extreme heat still found over parts of the Midwest, but especially to the south, shows any sign of moving in our direction. These are forecast heat indices for Monday. Keep in mind, these are representative of an extraordinarily brutal summer, with persistence of these extremes not observed in the past, rather than just a daily snapshot in time. In other words, these conditions are considerably beyond what the population has become acclimated to, due to the unprecedented relentless nature of the extremes.

In the Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook, temperature probabilities continue to run below average in and near our region.

Some slight moderation is expected later in the 8-14 day period.

Looking even further out, upper air ensembles do favor some warming spreading back across much of the lower 48, including our region in early September.

Atlantic hurricane basin remains active

Despite the disruptive upper level winds produced by a strengthening El Nino, the exceptional heating in much of the Atlantic continues to fuel tropical disturbances to some limited development. This National Hurricane Center link automatically updates.

Tropical Storm Franklin, poorly developed on Friday, is expected to strengthen and recurve north and northeast, probably passing west of Bermuda. The track forecast currently keeps the future hurricane well offshore, but still likely to produce erosion from wave action, and plenty of rip currents.

What may end up being of greater interest is a disturbance just east of Central America, currently forecast to slide north past the Yucatan Peninsula and into the eastern Gulf, where it could eventually pose a threat to Florida.

Record ocean heat continues to deliver major impacts

A good deal of the heating in the Atlantic occurred before El Nino began to throw its thermal heating around. As El Nino continues to strengthen, heating anomalies relative to the season will continue to worsen. Climate Central, a nonprofit climate research group, has laid out the basics of ocean heat consequences. First, there is the extraordinary heat spike that developed this year, even before El Nino.

Then, there are the coral bleaching alerts resulting from the heating.

Finally, there is the impact summation, with broad agreement from oceanographic scientists in NOAA and other institutions.