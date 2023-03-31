March will be going out with something only a bit less than a lion’s roar, with the unsettled and windy conditions extending into Saturday. First, we can note March has been a bit less snowy than usual at the airport, with 10 inches running 3.9 inches below the monthly average. However, total liquid precipitation has been 3.74 inches as of Thursday, a healthy .95 inch above average, which, of course, does not include the wet Friday conditions. Liquid for the year so far is close to 10% wetter than average. None of that includes the extreme snowfall and liquid equivalents experienced in November and December, making this a very wet cold weather season, on top of a 40.9” surplus in snowfall since late autumn. (You’ll recall the large majority of our 133.9 inches of snow fell before the new year in mostly lake effect storms and the deadly Christmas blizzard.) Our warmest March temperature was an unspectacular 56 and our coldest was an equally bland 21. The monthly mean is 1.1 degree above average. Our peak wind gust was 68 mph Saturday.

After the numerous showers during Friday morning, coverage will be more intermittent Friday night, and there may be a few thunderstorms. The warming southerly wind may gust to over 40 mph, strongest along the Lake Erie shoreline south of Buffalo and on the ridge tops. The storm system driving this precipitation will have multiple major impacts elsewhere. In the warmer part of its circulation, there will be a widespread threat of dangerous severe weather, and on the colder side in South Dakota and Minnesota, blizzard conditions will likely develop.

The Storm Prediction Center/SPC and local forecast offices will, sadly, have their hands full Friday and Friday night.

Ahead of a cold front that will barrel through Western New York on Saturday, there is a chance first for some active thunderstorms by the predawn hours, as depicted in this model for around 4 a.m.

SPC has a portion of our region at a 15% risk of severe thunderstorms during Saturday (in yellow). Still, those predawn storms will also bear watching (if you're awake).

A second strong thunderstorm threat may develop just ahead of the cold front by early or midafternoon.

The strongest wind gusts are unlikely to reach the levels we suffered Saturday, but could still cause some minor problems with weakened tree limbs, and some spray along Route 5.

I should note the model that did the best job with last Saturday night’s extremes (called the HRRR) has a peak Buffalo gust of 66 mph around 4 p.m., but a best job in one run last week doesn’t mean it will perform as well this time around. This may be “inside meteorology talk,” but that’s the way of models.

Just for almost literal icing on the cake, after pre-frontal highs in the upper 50s, temperatures will be tumbling into the 30s by early evening, and the low 20s by dawn Sunday. We may get just a wee bit of this, toward the end of Saturday afternoon.

Despite the chill, Sunday will be a different story, with tons of sun to help with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s, along with only a light breeze. Some of the ski resorts are still up and running, if you want last dibs. You’ll understand why I used that phrase shortly.

There may be a brief shower on Monday under a partly sunny sky, but our temps will get right back to the upper 50s on a gusty southwest flow, and hit that range again on a mostly dry Tuesday.

By Wednesday, we’ll be watching another deep storm system over the upper Midwest. This storm already appears to have the makings to produce another major severe weather threat for parts of the Midwest. It is very rare for SPC to already outline an enhanced risk 5 days in advance, if not unprecedented.

The storm center will track farther north and west of us, but will still bring a chance for showers and maybe some thunderstorms. On the other hand, it will bring us the warmest day of the year behind its warm front and ahead of its cold front.

Behind the cold front, we’ll be dry for next Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 40s, which is just barely below average. After Wednesday’s upper 60s-70, that may seem unfair. But the mean temperature trend in the 8-14 day outlook will tend to run near average for early and mid-April. It is hard to make a logical argument railing against near average, at least in my statistical book.

Buffalo’s Lake Erie temperature remains 4 degrees above average, at 37 degrees. That is a marker for the overall milder than average winter we’ve recently finished, as has much of the eastern and southern two thirds of the nation.

Global warming is quite evident

University of Alaska climate scientist Dr. Brian Brettschneider posted this global data Friday, also available through the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. The graphic depicts statistically significant warming and cooling over all 12 months during the last 50 years.