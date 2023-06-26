Rainfall was spottier Sunday after moderate to locally heavy amounts fell in many locations Friday and Saturday nights. More is coming. Our moderate drought is plainly in a shrinkage mode. As of Sunday evening, Buffalo monthly rainfall had increased from .75 inches Thursday to 1.78 inches, still more than an inch below average. Monday, coverage of convective cells will continue to be uneven, but there will be more numerous showers and storms leading to these modeled new rainfall totals by dawn Tuesday.

Isolated downpours may produce localized poor drainage flooding. Winds aloft are not quite as light as during the weekend, but the showers and storms will still be fairly slow moving. Any breaks in the overcast may lend more heat energy to convective development, so a few strong storms can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday will remain unsettled, with convection remaining strictly scattered and occasional, possibly occurring more inland due to a southwest breeze off 65-degree Lake Erie bringing some stabilization to the metro area.

Under a mostly cloudy sky, the temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday will bring fewer showers with sparse coverage, and a below-average high of 70-72. Much of the time will be dry.

More summerlike conditions will return later this week, with at least partial sunshine Thursday boosting the high to the upper 70s, with further warming on a partly to mostly sunny Friday.

However, note the expansion of the heat into Missouri and all the south. None of that will be a “dry heat.”

Unfortunately, there are signs that an area of low pressure will be returning a threat of scattered and occasional showers and possible thunderstorms into our region Saturday and Sunday, along with higher humidity. As per usual with summertime convection, coverage will be uneven. High temps, depending on any sunny breaks will range from 80-82.

Weather Prediction Center 7-day rainfall projections on a national scale can’t account for how uneven the coverage will be in a small region.

Nonetheless, when you add this potential atop what has already fallen in the last few days, it is safe to speculate that our drought is on the mend. In the meantime, you can track the rainfall on the National Weather Service link, which automatically updates.