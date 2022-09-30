Don Paul: We transition quietly into October while Ian sends rain toward Bills-Ravens clash

When a month is ending, many of us tend to remember its characteristics as those most recently experienced. With recent days in mind, many might assume it has been a chilly and wet month, when, in fact, those terms really apply to the final week, rather than the whole month. Friday morning was the coldest of the month. 30s were nearly everywhere, ranging from 39 at the Buffalo Airport to 31 in Little Valley. No doubt, the frost advisory was verified in many locations.

The Buffalo monthly average temperature, however, will end up being close to exactly normal for the month. There were 5 days with highs in the 80s, and 13 days in the 70s. This last week was very wet in many locations, nearly all of it tied to our first serious bout with lake effect.

For the month, Buffalo officially totaled 4.3 inches of rain, .34 inches above average, not a large anomaly.

It is fortunate no rainfall from Ian’s remnant low or other sources is expected here through the weekend. The Buffalo National Weather Service has been out of commission for several days, with the technical staff waiting on delivery of several crucial parts. That’s why your favorite radar apps looked so underdone during the heavy lake rains midweek. Yes, all those apps and our local tv stations depend on the NWS Doppler, the advanced and only operational weather radar in Western New York. During a local outage, we can only look to surrounding radars in Cleveland, State College and Ontario for a dimmer extrapolated image at those distances, along with surface observations and satellite imagery.

Even while Hurricane Ian’s center was at the South Carolina coast Friday morning, high clouds were already edging into our region over the top of the chilly, dry influence of Canadian high pressure. You’ll be able to track the cloud cover with this automatically updating NOAA GOES satellite imagery loop.

We expect nothing to fall from those clouds around here. They will gradually thicken up by Friday night into Saturday night, with model depictions showing a rather solid overcast, though I can’t rule out a bit of dimly visible sunshine leaking through once in a while Saturday.

After Friday’s low 60s, clouds will insulate our region Friday and Saturday nights, quashing any frost threat and keeping lows in the 40s. On Saturday, despite all the cloud cover, temps should edge into the mid-upper 60s, with a high in the mid-upper 60s.

Sunday will eventually be the brighter of the 2 weekend days, with clearing gradually edging in from the northwest, and clouds lingering longer to the southeast of the metro area.

Countering the advancing sunshine will be a chilly, brisk northeast wind at 15-25 mph, holding highs to the upper 50s (the average high and low are now down to 67 and 50). The clearing that follows will allow for some more frost inland from the lakes Sunday and Monday nights.

There will be more abundant sunshine Monday through Wednesday as high pressure dominates the Great Lakes. The daytime high will reach 60 on Monday, the low 60s on Tuesday, and the mid 60s on Wednesday. But another cold front will cross our region by early Thursday with a few showers, and will bring an unseasonably cool air mass back to the region by Thursday night into Friday. This will probably be the coldest air mass we’ve seen so far, as seen in the Weather Prediction Center Friday high temperature projection.

Skewed by the cold readings later next week, temperatures are favored to run below average in the 6-10 day outlook and beyond out to 14 days on most days.

This trend is supported by the good agreement among upper air pattern ensembles, showing a cold trough in the East, with the warm ridge retreating to the Northwest.

Ian puts a damper on Baltimore

Even as the remnant low of Ian pulls into North Carolina late tonight into early Saturday, more widespread rain appears likely to reach the Baltimore-Washington region, with a gusty, chilly northeast wind. This is the European/ECMWF depiction for around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Rainfall will be moderate to soaking, at times, in the morning, and may become more intermittent later. Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid 60s, feeling cooler due to the breeze and rain.

Not much, if any, improvement can be found for Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens game, with at least frequent rain continuing, accompanied by a raw northeast wind of 15-25 mph and some stronger gusts, impacting both tailgating and game hours. If there is a change in this dismal forecast, I’ll update it in the comments section and on social media by late morning Saturday.

Ian and the warming climate

Even with the major advances in climate attribution science, it is premature to calculate how much probabilities for such a monstrous hurricane as Ian were pumped up by global warming.

However, there is good agreement, not only in climate models, but in observed recent decadal weather records of 2 proven links tied to a warming climate. The already very warm September waters of the Gulf of Mexico have warmed significantly further since 1982.

(Note the warming is relatively far greater in the northwest Atlantic, which lent more heat energy and moisture to Hurricane/Superstorm Sandy.)

Increased heat brings more available energy for hurricanes, particularly to spark the rapid intensification cycle undergone by Ian on Wednesday night. The basic physics are covered in this Climate Central link.

Finally, the extra heat also evaporates more surface water, sending more water vapor into already wet tropical cyclones and extratropical systems.