Don Paul: Warmth makes a comeback but exits before Easter

After a chilly weekend, an approaching warm front Monday will be the lead signal for a long-advertised warmer pattern that will last through much of the work week. In advance of the front Monday morning, some dissipating weak convection was advancing toward Western New York.

Despite Sunday’s raw breeze, the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 38 degrees, 4 above average. That serves as a reminder that spring can’t be judged by a chilly weekend alone. You couldn't tell by Sunday, but temperatures have been running above average on more days than not.

Following Monday’s recovery to the high 50s-low 60s on a southerly flow, a cold front will be right behind the warm front. The frontal passages will trigger more widespread showers by Monday evening.

Rainfall amounts will be sufficient to keep yards and fields damp, but far from excessive.

Fortunately, there is nothing more than dry, Pacific-origin air behind the cold front. This air mass will likely make Tuesday the nicest day of the week, with plenty of developing sunshine and mild temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 60s, coolest at the lakeshores.

The wind will be light, making it feel even milder. Tuesday afternoon will be lovely.

While we bask in comparatively tranquil conditions, this will be another rough week for severe weather. You may notice with each passing week, the zone for highest violent storm potential is gradually shifting north as spring progresses. The Monday threat includes the greatest risk for tornadic storms in Arkansas, as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.

On Tuesday, SPC expands the threat to cover a much larger region, farther west, with the tornado threat probably focusing from southern Oklahoma to northern Iowa.

By Wednesday, the enhanced risk is broadened and is nudged east to extend from central Louisiana to central Indiana.

There may be rotating supercell storms, with wind shear favorable for more spin in the lower atmosphere.

The predicted early Wednesday surface shows the setup. The warm sector of the upper Midwest low’s circulation between the warm front and its trailing cold front is where instability will be on the increase. With passage of the warm front here, our afternoon high temps should jump into at least the low 70s on an increasing south-southwest breeze.

There may be a few showers and thundershowers early in the day with the warm frontal passage, but the chance of scattered showers and thundershowers will probably increase during afternoon heating, as modeled here.

Fortunately, the dynamics for strong to severe thunderstorms with the approach of the cold front as it approaches WNY early Thursday will be weaker. The threat of severe weather here overnight Wednesday can’t be totally eliminated, but the volatility will be considerably less than on Wednesday, despite the nasty look of this early Thursday predicted surface map.

The deep storm system over northern Lake Superior will trigger high winds over the upper Midwest on Thursday, but we should be far enough away from the track of the low to escape the strongest gusts. Still, the American GFS and European ECMWF do show some peak west-southwest gusts Thursday afternoon approaching 50 mph, well behind the cold front.

Thursday's local temperatures will fall from an early high near 62 into the 40s by evening, with some scattered and occasional showers mostly in the morning.

Friday will be dry and windy, with a partly to mostly sunny sky and high temps in the low-to-mid 50s. The wind will make it feel colder.

Weekend model agreement is far from ideal. Most models have another cold front arriving Saturday, triggering a few showers and ushering in another cool air mass behind the front.

There are no indications of an all-day rain. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the low 50s, which is about average.

Easter Sunday, unfortunately, will fall a little short of hopes. Most of the day looks dry, with a partly sunny sky, but a couple of isolated rain or wet snow showers will be possible. Temperatures will be running a few degrees below average, peaking in the mid-to-upper 40s, though current indications point to less wind than we endured this past Sunday.

In the extended range, upper air ensembles continue to favor a pattern bringing cooler than average temperatures for much of the nation the following week.

To finish with a note of fuzzy, distant optimism, those same ensembles have good agreement later in the month, around April 23-34, of a warm upper level ridge of high pressure returning to the Great Lakes and much of the east.

