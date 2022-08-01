Don Paul: Very warm and humid most days, but 90s have been nixed

With the notable exception of a very surprising EF-2 tornado in Wyoming County late Thursday morning, July has been a fairly routine midsummer month in Western New York. We had one 90-degree day on the July 20, and our usual abundant number of days in the 80s, making for much more tolerable summer warmth than what grips so much of the country. Taking Dallas as an example, that city has had 27 days of 100 or higher in July, including 3 consecutive days of 109. In June, there were 9 days over 100, and there has been no measurable rain there since June 3, for a total of 58 consecutive rainless days and counting, Dallas’ second longest rain free streak.

Buffalo finished July with 2.31 inches of rain, 0.92 inch below average. Our soil moisture tells a somewhat different story, with nearly all of our region showing abnormally dry (in yellow), shy of a true drought, and a strip of moderate drought conditions that includes our most densely populated area, northern Erie County, (in tan).

By no means does this drier pattern currently approach crisis proportions. Our July soil moisture anomaly was only a small percentile below average.

As of Thursday, one or more days of 90 degree-plus highs seemed a good bet for this week, but that began to change Friday when I wrote: “However, there are low confidence hints that these frontal boundaries may stay close enough to our region to stave off some of the peak heating that seemed inevitably headed toward the 90s by late next week, and could even trigger a few more scattered convective cells Thursday or Friday.” This not-quite-so-hot trend continues to show in Monday guidance, although we won’t be lacking for midsummer heat 3 of the 5 work week days to begin August.

Monday’s high temperature will move up from Sunday’s 81 degrees to around 86, accompanied by somewhat higher humidity. The afternoon south-southwest breeze of 12-20 mph will prove helpful. Monday evening, the first of 2 approaching weak cold fronts will trigger a few showers and possible thunderstorms. Closer scrutiny in high resolution models suggests that neither amounts nor coverage will be all that helpful to dry gardens and farms.

Modeled rainfall totals paint a similar picture.

Behind these weak cold fronts, Tuesday highs will settle back to the mid-to-upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky, with more sunshine by mid-afternoon. A few stray showers are still possible early in the day. Humidity will drop back to moderate levels during the afternoon.

On Wednesday, these former cold fronts will head back in our direction as a single warm front. The downslope southerly flow will boost our readings back to the mid-upper 80s with increasing dew points bring humidity back to uncomfortable levels.

Wednesday night looks like the muggiest night of the week, with the dew point reaching the truly sticky low 70s, and temperatures bottoming off in the mid 70s.

The dew point will still hover in the low 70s Thursday with the slow approach of another cold front, and an increasing chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, as seen in the European ECMWF model.

While there is some potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm Thursday, indications are currently on the weak side. In advance of the front, it will be another warm and very humid day, with a high near 85. With the abundant amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, there may also be a few thinly scattered downpours into Thursday evening.

The passage of the cold front will bring some temporary relief for Friday, with high temperatures returning to the upper 70s. The close proximity of the stalled front to our south Friday means at least a few scattered showers can’t be ruled out, especially in the Southern Tier.

With or without the showers, dew points in the 60s will keep us rather humid.

Some more seasonable midsummer warmth returns on Saturday, with a weak southwest flow. The afternoon high will range from the low-to-mid 80s.

Similar warmth and humidity hold for Sunday, with the high again near 85. A few late-day scattered thunderstorms will be possible, though most of the day will be rain free.

Monday still appears warm and humid, with the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. More abundant cloud cover may hold the high down to the low 80s.

In the extended range, the upper air pattern ensembles continue to keep an anomalously warm ridge of high pressure near us, not too far to our west by the end of the weekend.

However, there are continuing signs of this heat dome relocating farther west by later next week. This would bring us more into a northwesterly flow aloft, and keep the core of the warmest air away from us, as apparent in this upper air graphic.

This trend is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature probabilities outlook. The positive anomalies for our region remain in place, but lessen in amplitude. In CPC’s experimental 3-4 week outlook, we revert to having no clear trend toward above or below average temperatures.

This tends to conflict with CPC’s newly issued August outlook.

My regular followers may recall I’m not a big fan of monthly and seasonal outlooks. For now, I’m leaning toward the “equal chances” depicted in CPC’s 3-4 week outlook, rather than their August outlook. The western ridge and northwest flow over the Great Lakes in the upper air ensembles favor less persistent heat in our part of the country as the month progresses.