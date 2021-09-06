Don Paul: Ups, downs, then another up this week

A few of the showers and thunderstorms may linger into early Wednesday behind the cold front, and then dissipate. During the day, a brisk southwest wind will range from 15-30 mph, with a few stronger gusts, under a partly sunny sky with a seasonable high near 75.

Thursday will be a tad cooler and, with a nearby trough over the lakes, a few stray showers may show up on another partly sunny day. The high will be around 70. Friday, we’ll gain 2-3 degrees back with a partly to mostly sunny sky. An isolated light shower into the evening isn’t out of the question, but it will be mainly dry.

A more noticeable moderating trend will set up on Saturday, with a warming southwest flow developing, getting our readings back up to the mid 70s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

We should stick with the mid-70s on Sunday and Monday as well. At this point, next weekend looks dry on both days.

In the extended range, the upper air pattern suggests warmer than average temperatures in the Great Lakes early next week, as shown in the European ensemble mean.