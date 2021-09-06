Don Paul: Ups, downs, then another up this week

Labor Day got off to its expected rocky start as I’d forecast Sunday evening on WIVB, but the rest of the holiday will be fully salvageable for outdoor plans. I won’t say “smooth sailing” for boaters, however, since there is a small craft advisory up on both lakes until late today. Wave heights will average 3-5 feet, with west-northwest winds coming up to 15-20 knots, under a mostly to partly sunny sky.
For weather fans, this is an excellent link to bookmark. The GOES imagery updates 24/7 with each new image automatically, and includes lovely nighttime images that show city lights across the region.
Following a daytime high of mid- to high 60s on the hills and low 70s on the Niagara Frontier, the overnight period will be seasonably cool, with a Tuesday morning low in the mid-50s near the lakes, with a few high 40s in sheltered valleys. Tuesday will be a bright, sunny, and markedly warmer day on a downslope, south-southwesterly flow. That should bring the Niagara Frontier and Buffalo high close to 80, with low 70s on the hills. This particular warmup will be short-lived, since another cold front and vigorous trough will be approaching late Tuesday night.
Several high resolution models depict a line of gusty thunderstorms heading into the eastern Great Lakes toward midnight Wednesday, but weaken the storms just before they reach Western New York.
A few of the showers and thunderstorms may linger into early Wednesday behind the cold front, and then dissipate. During the day, a brisk southwest wind will range from 15-30 mph, with a few stronger gusts, under a partly sunny sky with a seasonable high near 75.
Thursday will be a tad cooler and, with a nearby trough over the lakes, a few stray showers may show up on another partly sunny day. The high will be around 70. Friday, we’ll gain 2-3 degrees back with a partly to mostly sunny sky. An isolated light shower into the evening isn’t out of the question, but it will be mainly dry.
A more noticeable moderating trend will set up on Saturday, with a warming southwest flow developing, getting our readings back up to the mid 70s.
Support Local Journalism
We should stick with the mid-70s on Sunday and Monday as well. At this point, next weekend looks dry on both days.
In the extended range, the upper air pattern suggests warmer than average temperatures in the Great Lakes early next week, as shown in the European ensemble mean.
This warmth doesn’t appear to be steady-state or unusually warm next week, but looking further out in time, the American ensemble mean brings a warmer upper air pattern back late next week.
This is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature anomaly probabilities, which present good odds for warmer than average temperatures over a large area.
After the weather disaster that befell Louisiana last week, eyes are still on the Gulf of Mexico, where an area of disturbed weather near the Yucatan Peninsula bears careful monitoring.
This disorganized convection is expected to slowly drift toward the northern Gulf in a few days. Right now, upper level winds are not favorable for development, but there are some early signs conditions for intensification may become somewhat more favorable later in the week. Current runs of the European ECWMF and American GFS models show very little strengthening of this area when it reaches the Gulf coast, which, obviously, is a good sign for now.
In the Atlantic, category 3 Hurricane Larry is showing no sign of being a direct threat to the east coast, since it will be recurving toward the north and northeast. It is a large storm, and even though its most likely track will take it east of Bermuda, the island could pick up some tropical storm force winds and some storm surge on the eastern side.
The NHC track forecast for Larry.
By Saturday, Larry may be a threat to eastern Newfoundland. But before that, for anyone heading to U.S. Atlantic beaches later this week, Larry will present a major rip current hazard all up and down the coast, and swimming will be unsafe.