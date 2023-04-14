Friday will end up as the warmest day of the year so far, with many interior locations reaching the low 80s, while lakeshore locations had to settle for the 60s, and maybe some upper 50s right at the water’s edge.

With light winds allowing some air stagnation compared to the brisk winds and mixing of Tuesday through Thursday, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Advisory for all of Western and upstate New York for elevated ozone during the afternoon and evening. People with chronic lung or heart disease are advised to take it a little slower during these hours.

Pollen.com's forecast pollen count will remain high through Sunday afternoon, with maple, poplar and elm the sources.

As of Thursday, the Buffalo mean temperature for April is 5.4 degrees above average, a large anomaly, and that anomaly will grow during the weekend. The warmth and the lack of winter ice on Lake Erie has brought the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature to 42 degrees, 7 above average. Of course, that’s still chilly enough to keep the shorelines much cooler than the interior on warm early spring days.

Saturday will bring more near-summery conditions with very light winds keeping the immediate lakeshores cooler while interior locations approach 80. (The average Buffalo high is now up to 54 degrees.) A weak area of low pressure will increase cloud cover in the afternoon after a mostly sunny morning, and a few spotty showers could reach as far north as southern Erie County by mid or late afternoon.

Sunday will again be warm with a mostly to partly sunny sky and only a light breeze. Inland from the lakes, readings head back to the upper 70s-low 80s. It appears the showers and a few thunderstorms out ahead of a vigorous low pressure system moving into the Great Lakes will hold off until early evening, but may arrive before sunset.

Something of a rude awakening arrives before Monday morning, behind the low’s strong cold front. Gusty, chilly winds will hold temps down to the 45-50 range Monday. Some occasional showers will be crossing the region into the evening.

By Monday night and Tuesday, it will be cold enough for those showers to fall as a mix or snow over higher elevations. While this model depiction has the “look” of lake effect, it isn’t. The lake is not warm enough and the air is not cold enough for lake-effect dynamics.

Tuesday’s high will only reach the low 40s, the coldest day in this pattern shift, and there will be a wind chill to boot …but no boots (or shovels) will be necessary.

Winds relax, sunshine returns, and we’re back to the low 50s on Wednesday. A full recovery arrives Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and a southwest flow boosting highs back to the mid-60s. Some scattered showers may arrive by Thursday night, and a few may linger on a partly cloudy and mild Friday with well above average temperatures.

The cooler air lagging behind a cold front will be Pacific in origin, so when it arrives next weekend it won't be as chilly as the conditions earlier in the week.

In the extended range for late April, the upper air ensemble means are in good agreement the pattern will favor temperatures running a little below average much of the time.

At this time of the year, we are nowhere near being past the danger of frost, so perishable planting would obviously not be a good idea. But if you must get out into the garden this warm weekend, there are cold-weather tolerant plants you can begin to put in the ground.

New tool to track climate impacts

The warming climate is probably at least a small factor not only in this weekend’s warmth, but also in the positive mean temperature anomalies for Buffalo occurring in every month since November. A new climate shift statistical tool has been developed by a group of scientists at Climate Central, using NOAA data as a baseline.

The Climate Shift Index is a researched tool to measure the growing impact of increasing carbon dioxide on the probability of particular weather events occurring, compared to the probability that would have existed in the absence of the carbon-linked warming climate now in place.

A short video explains the tool, which you can use to track climate impacts in the link above.