As damaging and disruptive as many of Thursday evening’s storms were, they had actually lost some of their Michigan and Ontario ferocity by the time they moved onshore here.

Even so, the damage the complex of storms produced was quite widespread.

The increasingly moist air mass behind a warm front and ahead of a cold front brought dew points into the 60s, following an afternoon high of 85 at the airport. The atmosphere became very unstable/buoyant, and the Storm Prediction Center elevated our severe thunderstorm risk from 15% to an uncommon 30% enhanced risk late in the afternoon.

The storms brought the airport 1.09 inch of rain and took our July total rain up to 3.62 inches, now 1.59 inch above average. In this sampling, North Tonawanda topped the list at 1.44 inch, making the shutdown of Canal Fest a prudent call in the face of sometimes violent gusts.

By the way, the wind and storms put a temporary hit on the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature, taking it down from a warm 74 to 71. It will slowly warm again over the next week.

The severe weather outbreak was well forecast. Now meteorologists will have a much easier call for the weekend. Saturday will bring a partly to mostly sunny sky, lower humidity, and a pleasant high in the upper 70s. Boaters will find some chop on both lakes with a northwest to west flow at 10-15 knots producing waves of 2 feet on Lake Erie, and waves up to 3 feet on Lake Ontario. The UV index will be high. The rain has cleansed the air of some pollen grains so the pollen count, mostly from grasses, will be medium Saturday and probably edge up a little on Sunday.

As for Sunday, abundant sunshine returns, with continued comfortable humidity.

A weak southwest flow will allow seasonable warmth, with high temps in the low 80s. Boaters will deal with waves averaging 1 foot or less on both lakes.

Monday will be more unsettled, with partial sunshine in a somewhat more humid southwest flow. Some occasional and spotty showers will cross the region, and there may be a rumble of thunder.

Tuesday doesn’t differ much, with humid and partly cloudy conditions, and some more thinly scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Both Monday and Tuesday will have a high in the low 80s, but with the higher humidity some will find it to be uncomfortable.

By Wednesday, shower chances will drop off under a partly to mostly sunny sky, with temps warming to the mid 80s. Dew points in the low-mid 60s will keep a sticky feel to the air.

The heat’s on for Thursday. Dew points will be in the uncomfortable range of mid-upper 60s, with abundant sunshine. Sultry is the appropriate descriptive term.

Next Friday brings more upper 80s and humidity, though the approach of a weak cold front may trigger a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

There is no sign of meaningful cooling in the six- to 10-day temperature probabilities outlook, with high confidence of warmer than average temperatures prevailing.

Of course, our version of “heat” pales besides the often desperate persistence of the steam heat in the south, and searing heat in the southwest.

As an example, Phoenix had a high the last two days of 119 and will hit 119 again on Friday. Thursday’s low was 97. Phoenix is in the midst of its longest streak of consecutive days with highs of 110 or higher, extending back into late June. The average high this month, so far, is 114.4. The average low is 90.4, and the monthly mean is an astounding 102.4.

The story continues to be grim if not unbearable across much of the southern U.S., and some of that heat will spread to parts of the Midwest next week as the heat dome expands.

While the core of the heat dome remains over the southwest, its expansion will send more heat in our direction than we’ve experienced in a while. This is the modeled upper air ensemble for around next Thursday.

Fortunately for those of us who count ourselves as “heat wussies,” there are signs of some breakdown of the expanded heat in our region by the following week.

Buffalo’s mean temperature this month is 73.6, which is 2.1 above average. Numbers like that would seem like heaven on earth in much of the country. In the meantime, I turned off the AC, because I’m also a utility bill wussy.