Don Paul: This week's warmup peaks too soon for the parades

Are we done with snow for the season? That question has to be crossing some minds on a nicer Monday as a long-advertised warmer pattern moves in. And the answer is …I’m taking the fifth on that particular inquiry.
To catch people up on snow totals from the Friday night-Saturday storm system, click here to see a useful graphic from the National Weather Service.
Official Buffalo snowfall for the cold weather season to this point is at 92.4 inches, which is 6 inches above average for the date, and just shy of our total seasonal average. Early Monday, there was a 4-inch snow cover at the airport observatory, and a full 12 inches at a spotter location a few miles west of Warsaw in Wyoming County. No doubt some snow will survive the week in sheltered rural locations, but metro area snow cover will at least temporarily be a thing of the past as this week unfolds.
The warming will progress fitfully Monday night and Tuesday, due to a weak cold front stalling out near us by Tuesday morning. Some light rain and wet snow showers Monday night will turn to just light rain Tuesday.
Monday’s high in the mid-40s to low 50s will slip back to the low 40s Tuesday. This minimal cooldown will vanish Wednesday, as a southwest flow resumes and brings readings to the low 50s near the lakes and mid to possibly upper 50s inland, along with abundant sunshine.
On St. Patrick’s Day, Irish luck will benefit just about everyone. A ridge of high pressure anchored off Nova Scotia will pump a warm southwest flow into our region, bringing us our peak warmth for the week.
It would be the ideal day for the parade if it were held on March 17, as it is in places like New York City. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s. However, you may notice an area of low pressure over north Texas. The motion of that system toward the Northeast is where the meteorological luck of the Irish will fade, as we head into the weekend. Initially lighter rain will likely arrive in Western New York on a still-mild Friday afternoon, with high temps in the upper 50s to 60 preceding any rain.
The coverage and pace of the rain will pick up Friday night into Saturday, as the storm system draws close to our region in current NWS Weather Prediction Center guidance.
But I have to enter a cautionary note for Saturday, courtesy of the European/ECMWF model, which brings the low on a more southerly track. If that would occur, as modeled, colder air around the top of the low would filter into the region, bringing a mix of rain and wet snow. The ECMWF flips us over to all snow during the morning.
The Canadian GEM model brings us mostly rain, with a possible mix near Lake Ontario. The American GFS is a complete outlier, taking the low across northern Lake Huron. Unless the other models move closer to such an outlier track, the GFS must be discarded for the time being. The bottom line for Saturday at this point is it will likely be at least rainy and cooler, and some snow cannot be ruled out. The ECMWF would have us in the 30s, with 40s in the other models. A brisk breeze to add to the chill seems likely for Saturday's Old First Ward parade.
As for Sunday, it’s the ECMWF that is a little more optimistic, keeping Western New York dry and cool but with less wind chill. The GFS is somewhat breezier, and the GEM allows for a few snow showers along with a chilly breeze. The most optimistic outlook currently comes from the Weather Prediction Center temperatures, bringing mid-upper 40s under a partly sunny sky, though with a brisk breeze.
In any case, Sunday will be better than Saturday, albeit cool to chilly for downtown parade participants. Statistically, temps in the low 40s would be average for the weekend. How much of a breeze we have will make all the difference, and I’ll be updating this forecast through the week.
“Natch,” you might say as we get to next Monday, all the upper air ensembles favor a return to warmer high pressure ridging into the Midwest and the
East.
This next warmup looks likely to persist at least three or four days, but looking out to the fuzzy two-week range (with inherent higher uncertainty), the three major ensembles are showing some renewed cooling in the upper air pattern later in the month.
If you’ve read this far, you know why I deferred any answer to the earlier question, “are we done with snow?” I’m leaning toward “maybe, but I have my doubts.”
Weather in Ukraine
Amidst the vast toll of human suffering, the ECMWF shows some brief periods of above-freezing temperatures in Ukraine by Friday night or Saturday, but between now and then the harsh cold will add to the misery. Temperatures this cold so far into March are not unprecedented in Ukraine, but they are well below average.