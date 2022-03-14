Don Paul: This week's warmup peaks too soon for the parades

The Canadian GEM model brings us mostly rain, with a possible mix near Lake Ontario. The American GFS is a complete outlier, taking the low across northern Lake Huron. Unless the other models move closer to such an outlier track, the GFS must be discarded for the time being. The bottom line for Saturday at this point is it will likely be at least rainy and cooler, and some snow cannot be ruled out. The ECMWF would have us in the 30s, with 40s in the other models. A brisk breeze to add to the chill seems likely for Saturday's Old First Ward parade.

As for Sunday, it’s the ECMWF that is a little more optimistic, keeping Western New York dry and cool but with less wind chill. The GFS is somewhat breezier, and the GEM allows for a few snow showers along with a chilly breeze. The most optimistic outlook currently comes from the Weather Prediction Center temperatures, bringing mid-upper 40s under a partly sunny sky, though with a brisk breeze.

In any case, Sunday will be better than Saturday, albeit cool to chilly for downtown parade participants. Statistically, temps in the low 40s would be average for the weekend. How much of a breeze we have will make all the difference, and I’ll be updating this forecast through the week.