Don Paul: The weekly weather word is 'lackluster'

In the interest of transparency, the showers on Sunday arrived about 6 hours earlier than I’d forecasted in my Friday article. That took what would have been a pretty decent Sunday and sent it down the tubes for most outdoor activities. Now that this matter is off my chest, we can get on with this week’s weather forecast, for better or for worse.

Sunday afternoon and evening showers, along with a few thunderstorms south of Buffalo, renewed the muddy paws epidemic in our region. Jamestown topped off at 1.06 inches of rain, as amounts were heaviest in the Southern Tier.

Through Sunday, Buffalo rainfall since March 1st, the start of meteorological spring, has actually run 1.14 inches below average. With the damp to muddy yards and fields, that may seem hard to believe. However, as I’ve written previously, the mud is due largely to the lack of many good drying days consisting of breezy and warm conditions with low humidity. The actual measured soil moisture departure from normal on Saturday was very modest.

At least Monday should finish somewhat stronger than the gloomy way in which it started. You can watch the progress of the partial clearing late in the day in this automatically updating GOES satellite imagery link.

On the other hand, if you come back to this link on Tuesday, you can watch the advance of the next storm system headed in our direction. In the meantime, the abundant cloud cover and southwest flow off Lake Erie will hold temperatures below average on Monday, only in the low-mid 50s (average is 62).

The next area of low pressure will bring more showers into Western New York by Tuesday afternoon, becoming more numerous toward mid and late afternoon.

In advance of the showers, temperatures will edge up toward the low 60s on a southerly flow. There should also be a few embedded thunderstorms in the showers late in the day. All told, Tuesday afternoon and evening rainfall will be sufficient to add to our regional mud load.

The Tuesday night showers will be winding down by mid morning Wednesday.

Wednesday temperatures will be cool in the upper 50s-60. Some partial clearing will slowly advance from northwest to southeast by mid and late afternoon.

Thursday holds real promise, under a ridge of drying high pressure. Sunshine will be on the increase.

The sunshine will bring high temperatures back to the mid 60s.

The promise will likely fade on Friday, as another low pressure system will be moving toward the Ohio Valley, with its rain shield approaching from the south.

The greatest uncertainty lies in just how far south of us this low tracks. Current indications point to the greatest rain chances from the system occurring Friday, with a lessening chance of any showers on a partly sunny Saturday. The best chance for any Saturday showers will be in the Southern Tier, with a low chance to the north.

Sunday looks best of all, with stronger high pressure clearing us out and allowing temperatures to return to the low-to-mid 60s, after Saturday’s upper 50s.

As the high pressure ridge moves off to the east, a southeast flow Monday will boost readings to the low 70s, with plenty of sunshine.

For all our rounds of showers, we will be escaping the major threats of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes beginning Monday in the central Plains.

This is followed by a somewhat lesser threat toward the Ohio Valley on Tuesday.

Wednesday, there is again a growing threat of a significant outbreak in the southern Plains.

Finally, it is extraordinary for the Storm Prediction Center to outline an Enhanced (higher risk) threat 4 days in advance, almost never seen so far out in time.

I don’t suppose there are many of us who would trade several gloomy and sometimes wet days for several days of life-threatening tornadic thunderstorms, accompanied by flash flooding and very large hail.

Looking to next week, there are early signs of a warmer pattern, as seen by the Climate Prediction Center temperature probabilities outlook.

Their thinking is well supported by extended range upper air ensembles, with have warm high pressure ridging in the East and Northeast, not seen around here recently.

Carbon dioxide on the increase again

After a global decline in carbon emissions during the heart of the pandemic due to reduced industrial activity, carbon dioxide levels are headed back up with the return of more such activity. While methane is a more potent greenhouse gas, and is also increasing, carbon dioxide remains the most important greenhouse gas because of its sheer volume and its greater longevity in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide levels are the highest they have been in more than 800,000 years. There has been an enormous spike tied to human activity in the last 50 years: https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/carbon-dioxide/

The carbon numbers aren’t in yet on impacts in global emissions tied to the Ukraine war. There have been unavoidable increases in the use of fossil fuels since this tragic war of aggression has begun, and there will be more exploration and production of such fuels to fill the gaps and stem the energy pricing inflation.

These emissions continue to be reflected in global temperature trends since 1884, despite a decline in solar irradiance in the same period.

