Thus far, May has been running 2.8 degrees cooler than average in Buffalo. Rainfall is still 2 inches above average for the year, but is running 1.14 inches below average through Thursday for the month, with only .72 inch having fallen. Despite showers arriving by Friday night and lingering into the start of the weekend, the rainfall deficit is likely to rebuild and probably increase by the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

Friday’s high temperatures will end up running into the mid 70s on a downslope southerly wind. As clouds thicken, spotty light showers will begin to approach Western New York during the mid-afternoon.

Ask Don Paul: Does a stronger El Nino change our summer outlook? There are "a lack of strong signals for cooler than average temperatures prevailing in Western New York this summer," Don Paul writes.

After scattered and occasional showers Friday evening, the wettest portion of the weekend will occur during the very late overnight period, and into the morning. Shower coverage will be diminishing in our region by late morning, but the timing does not bode well for the morning-midday hours at the PGA tournament in Rochester.

Even as shower coverage diminishes from west to east by and during the afternoon, it will be a mainly overcast, cooler and very breezy day, with winds gusting from the southwest during the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach or exceed 60 near Buffalo, and run only into the low-to-mid 60s near Rochester. Late in the day, temperatures will drop back to the mid-to-low 50s near Buffalo, and the upper 50s near Rochester. Shower coverage will be sparse during the mid and late afternoon.

Timing for the rainfall is poor, true enough, but the modeled rainfall totals will be welcome by many growers and gardeners at this stage of the growing season during what has been a dry month. The showers will also temporarily drop the pollen count back, cleansing the lower atmosphere.

Sunday will be a different story. Sunshine will become abundant, and the southwest breeze will be lighter. Inland temperatures should peak in the upper 60s to low 70s, including at Oak Hill. The breeze off 49-degree Lake Erie will keep downtown Buffalo and the waterfront almost 10 degrees cooler on an otherwise beautiful finish to the weekend.

Cool Canadian high pressure just to our north on Monday will bring plenty of sunshine, and hold our afternoon high to around 66. By Tuesday, we’ll begin to move into the warmer return flow behind the ridge, quickly pushing highs back to the mid-upper 70s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

A weak cool front sinking in from the north may mix some clouds with the sunshine Wednesday, but it should arrive moisture-starved and produce no rainfall, dropping our readings back to the low-to-mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, still a bit warmer than average.

In a week, we’ll begin to move back into the warmer southerly return flow behind a Canadian ridge, heading back toward almost summery readings.

Into the extended range during the holiday weekend, it is simply too early to speculate on precipitation chances, except to say, at this distant juncture, there are no particularly ominous signs. On the other hand, probabilities for warmer than average temperatures are higher confidence next weekend and, likely, into the start of June. There is good agreement on this tendency in all 3 principle ensembles (many multiple runs of models to gain a broader sampling).

Ask Don Paul: Does the warming climate make the world sneezier? "Pollen allergies are nothing new, but what is new is the mounting evidence that our warming climate is making things tougher for allergy sufferers," writes Don Paul.

The Climate Prediction Center agrees with this kind of assessment, presenting these probabilities in both their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks.

More mosquito days

Most of us have noticed mosquitoes find us more easily on warm, humid days and thrive in those conditions, especially when winds are light. For now, much of the standing water in yards and fields has evaporated during this dry month, diminishing breeding grounds temporarily. In general, mosquito populations are greatest in the steamier Southeast and Southern states. In examining temperature and humidity data over decades, Climate Central, a research organization, has determined these southern regions experience “mosquito days” more than 50% of the year. However, the largest increase in mosquito days since 1979 has occurred from the Ohio Valley into the northeast. This includes Buffalo.

The average rate of increase in 173 locations was 16 more mosquito days. The increases are tied to our warming climate.

Here are the basic avoidance steps recommended by CDC, entomologists, and the medical community.

CDC has recommendations for treatment of bites and what steps should be taken if reactions are more serious.