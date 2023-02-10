After Thursday evening’s warmest-in-months high of 58, Friday’s 30s and a brisk breeze have certainly put a real chill back in the air, but only by comparison. The average high and low for Feb. 10 are 32 and 18, so we’re still running above that seasonal range. Even including the 2 bitter cold lows of 2 and 0 on the 3rd and 4th of February, the monthly mean temperature is running 4.1 degrees above average as of Thursday. For the cold weather season, November was 2.3 degrees above average, December was 0.6 degrees above average, and January was a very mild 7.3 degrees above average. It continues to be a mild winter, overall.

Despite our well-above-average Buffalo seasonal snowfall of 116.3 inches, there has been no measurable February snowfall so far, and January’s 14.7 inches was 12 inches below average. The vast majority of our snow came in November and December, as you’ll recall.

Following Thursday’s rainfall and overnight marginally high winds (58 mph is the gust threshold criteria for high winds), clouds are certainly back in force into the overnight hours. But if you come back to this link for GOES satellite imagery on Saturday, you’ll be able to observe the progressive clearing.

It is a pretty safe bet to rule out Lake Erie icing over this winter. As of Thursday, the lake was at 0.7% ice cover, mainly some slushy ice at the west end. All 5 Great Lakes combine to only 10.4% coverage, reflective of the mild pattern for much of the winter throughout the lakes.

By way of comparison, this is the ice cover to this date going back 6 years, with the winters of 2018 and 2019 being colder than most years in the last decade.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 34 degrees, 2 above the average of 32, when there would typically be more ice on the lake than in this season.

Saturday will still have a chill in the air, owing to a stiff southwest breeze by afternoon and high temperatures reaching the mid 30s. However, sunshine will become more abundant as the afternoon arrives, helping to add some warmth and improved morale.

Sunday will be the more comfortable of the weekend days, with plenty of sunshine and only a light breeze helping to make a high in the low 40s feel much milder. As for weekend skiing, there is still downhill skiing to be had at a number of resorts, even as conditions have headed a little downhill compared to last weekend.

Snowmaking conditions will be, at least, somewhat favorable Friday and Saturday nights, if operators can economically face up to the moderation bringing diminishing returns next week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On Monday, a vigorous storm system will be pulling away from the middle Atlantic seaboard, while we enjoy a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the low 40s.

Tuesday should bring a little more sunshine, with similar temperatures. During Wednesday, a deepening low pressure system will reach the western Great Lakes, sending a southerly downslope wind into Western New York and boosting our highs to the mid 50s. There will be a chance of scattered showers by afternoon, and maybe a rumble of thunder.

The mild, moist flow will continue on Thursday with more scattered showers, at times. Note the projected Weather Prediction Center high for Buffalo on this map.

Some February reality returns later Thursday night and Friday, behind the low’s cold front. Rain showers will turn to snow showers by Friday, with the daytime high drooping back to around 35, along with a cold breeze in the current outlook.

After a cold Saturday with some possible flurries, moderation begins to set up on a southwest flow by next Sunday. So, once again, the chill doesn’t last.

Lower atmospheric temperatures return to above average in the ensembles during much of the extended range, with the colors telling the story in the map legend.

There continue to be hints of a new surge of arctic air dropping into the lower 48 late in the month, though the ensembles are targeting regions to our west and northwest at this time.

These mild pattern trends do not mean there will be no chilly days. There will be more ups than downs, and the downs will be brief.

Western storms have not ended the drought

The destructive storms that smashed large parts of California with floods and landslides did help partially refill a number of reservoirs in advance of the dry season later in the spring into autumn. But the overall widescale megadrought is far from over, particularly in the Colorado River Basin, where waters, dams and reservoirs help supply the urban and agricultural needs of 7 states and Mexico. In and downstream from the basin, the water crisis continues, with the warming climate having exacerbated the megadrought still in place. This is the seasonal drought outlook from the federal Drought Monitor.

If the wetter pattern persists into the spring, the improvements already seen in snowpack and water levels will be more meaningful for the dry, warm months ahead. Meteorologist Bob Henson explains the still very serious situation in much of the west in this Yale Climate Connections article, a good read.