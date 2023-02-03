Friday has been going about as expected, except the wind chill is actually a tad worse than I had forecasted back on Monday, projecting minus single digits. At 10 a.m., the airport temperature was 6 degrees and the 20 mph wind gave us a wind chill of minus-14 degrees. As bad as that is, we were not into the more extreme range of rapid onset frostbite and hypothermia risk in the well-researched wind chill index, though the wind chill will remain dangerous into early Friday evening.

I couldn't resist the "it could be worse" analogy at a famous location. The meteorologists and technicians who staff the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire are well-experienced with the most extreme ranges of the wind chill index we'll never see, and know better than to stay out with any exposed skin for more than a few moments on a day like this, under the influence of the same polar air mass. By the way, this is a fun site to bookmark. Mount Washington often has some amazing weather.

Locally, the gusty northwest wind on Friday into the early evening will occasionally push the wind chill temperature into the more extreme range of a 30 minute-or-less frostbite risk, with a few spots bottoming out at minus-20 range wind chills.

(Sidebar: The National Weather Service and I never use the “feels like” designation and stick with the more accurate wind chill nomenclature. “Feels like” depends on what activity you’re doing outside, as to whether you’re stationary waiting for your pooch to do his business, as opposed to walking briskly.)

I had also forecast a possible Saturday dawn low of minus-5 to minus-10 degrees on Monday, which would have been the coldest Buffalo temperature since Jan. 21, 2019. But on social media, I added the caveat that Friday night cloud cover might still provide enough heat-trapping insulation to keep readings from getting quite that low. Guidance now projects a partly to mostly cloudy sky, which would keep the Buffalo low closer to zero, or even in the low single positive digits rather than subzero. For those heading out Friday night, winds will be subsiding by mid and late evening.

Saturday will bring a little moderation in temperatures, with some developing sunny breaks by afternoon, and maybe a few flurries. Unfortunately, the breeze will again pick up to 15-22 mph toward midday. The wind chill will lessen compared to Friday, but still be in the harsh and uncomfortable range.

As for the skiers, thanks to good snowmaking conditions much of this past week, the resorts have been able to improve their bases, some considerably.

Owing to the pattern change I’m about to describe, I might recommend to skiers to try to take advantage of this weekend. Snowmaking conditions will generally be poor next week, and there will be some deterioration of surface quality and depth by next weekend.

The cold temperatures will begin to rise during Saturday night, reaching the low 30s by Sunday dawn. A strong southwest wind on Sunday off 35-degree Lake Erie will not trigger lake effect due to warmer air in the lower atmosphere. A few wet snow and rain showers may develop during mid and late afternoon into the evening. The wind will increase to 25-35 mph, with some gusts to over 40 mph on the Niagara Frontier, negating some of the warming in the afternoon highs of the upper 30s-low 40s. Despite that wind chill, melting will begin in earnest.

Monday will be more tranquil under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with a daytime high around 35. But Tuesday brings the return of very gusty winds in advance of a storm system to our north and its trailing cold front. Rain showers and daytime highs in the mid 40s will be putting a hit on the slopes, and will probably return the parade of the muddy paw prints for us dog owners.

An only slightly cooler, not colder, air mass will follow behind the cold front for Wednesday, with a slight chance for a few wet snow showers and high temps just shy of 40. Mild temperatures will prevail for the remainder of the week, well above the average high of 32, as seen in these projected Thursday highs.

Buffalo’s seasonal snowfall total is now up 116.3 inches, 54.1 inches above average to this date, though January finished 14 inches below average. Except for this week, and during the Christmas blizzard, it has been a mild winter. The November mean temperature ran +2.3 degrees, December +0.6, and January a striking +7.3 degrees above average.

The trend now, following Saturday, is clearly back to milder than average most days for at least the next 14-16 days. Lower atmospheric temperature anomalies will have some warmer ups and cooler downs, but the ups will be more common, as seen for next Tuesday in the ensembles.

None of the three principle ensemble means (American, European, Canadian) show a return to a stacked ridge of high pressure near the west coast which would force the polar jet to take a dive southward in the east. The Climate Prediction Center agrees with this analysis.

Climate update: Global warming continues

NASA analysis of global data from 2022 shows the year to be the fifth warmest since 1880. The nine warmest years in that period have been the last nine consecutive years. It should be noted La Nina, now in its third consecutive year (finally fading) usually produces some mean global cooling, but its climatology has been outweighed by other variables, including the dominance of human input. Details are in this article: https://climate.nasa.gov/news/3246/nasa-says-2022-fifth-warmest-year-on-record-warming-trend-continues/