Don Paul: Spring makes a comeback, temporarily fades by weekend

As we move into mid-April, the Climate Prediction Center is quite confident we’ll be experiencing above-average temperatures during the eight- to 14-day period.

This view is well supported in the upper air ensembles, with a strong, warm ridge of high pressure taking up residence in the East.

This doesn’t mean every day will be all that balmy, though the majority of the mid-month period should be at least seasonably mild, with a few standout warm days.

In the meantime, it does appear drying conditions for yards and fields will be less than favorable this week. Rainfall amounts won’t be excessive but there just won’t be enough evaporation to help much.

Where evaporation continues to run at crisis levels is in portions of the West. The most striking photo comparisons appear in these Lake Powell images, from the wetter past to the current megadrought. This is the second largest artificial reservoir in the United States, and its capacity is vital to such states as Arizona and Utah.

In all, the lake supplies water to 40 million people in seven states, and has now dropped to a record low of less than 25% of its capacity. The megadrought, classified as extreme near Lake Powell, also greatly reduces hydroelectric power generation. Similar problems exist in California, as seen in the U.S. Drought Monitor.

