Don Paul: Spring makes a comeback, temporarily fades by weekend

The week has gotten off to a quiet and fairly pleasant start, which helps on a Monday. Limited sunshine fading behind increasing clouds, seasonable temperatures (upper 40s) and a light breeze are not hard to take.
Tuesday will be the kind of day where those who rely on icons and numbers for their weather forecast will see something like this.
And when those who do rely on low-quality apps don’t get rained on, my guess is the mysterious meteorological “they got it wrong” phrase will pop up. There may be a few light showers late Monday night and early Tuesday, but model output bears little resemblance to such an oversimplified icon.
Sparse, spotty and brief coverage of any early showers will then give way to partial sunshine and milder temperatures. The afternoon high will reach 55-60, coolest near Lake Ontario.
Wednesday will be a tougher call, with poor model agreement on positioning two low pressure systems. One low is likely to move toward the East Coast, with a stronger storm to our west. Currently what appears most likely will be some lighter rain or showers moving in late Tuesday night into portions, not all, of Wednesday.
When the stronger western low gets closer, the atmosphere may become more unstable, allowing a few thunderstorms to reach our region by late Wednesday and Wednesday evening, as seen in the American GFS model.
The Storm Prediction Center once again has a fairly potent severe weather threat over portions of the South by Wednesday, but the dynamics for such violent storms appear to be much too far away to impact our region.
The bottom-line good news for us during most of Wednesday is there will be springtime warmth on a strengthening downslope southeast breeze, boosting afternoon highs to the low to mid-60s. A downslope flow is also drier, meaning there should be a fair amount of rain-free time ahead of those early evening showers and possible storms.
Thursday will still be unsettled and mild with scattered and occasional showers, as well as some dry time and a few sunny breaks. We will be between two storm systems, rather than dominated by either one of them.
The southwest flow between the lows should allow our high temperature to approach 60.
Unfortunately, these two low pressure systems will be slow-moving, caught up in an upper-level trough. The slow progress of the lows will allow the threat of occasional showers to persist Friday and into Saturday. Friday will also be rather breezy, and somewhat cooler, with temps topping off in the low 50s.
Saturday, the flow beneath the area of low pressure will be west-northwest, cooling us to just the mid-40s, along with the threat of occasional showers, but not an all-day rain. However, by Sunday we’ll be finally drying out, courtesy of a ridge of high pressure moving in. High temps will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
Next Monday, it appears we’ll benefit from a brisk, dry southwest flow, boosting interior temps to the low 60s, while it will be cooler closer to 34-degree Lake Erie.
As we move into mid-April, the Climate Prediction Center is quite confident we’ll be experiencing above-average temperatures during the eight- to 14-day period.
This view is well supported in the upper air ensembles, with a strong, warm ridge of high pressure taking up residence in the East.
This doesn’t mean every day will be all that balmy, though the majority of the mid-month period should be at least seasonably mild, with a few standout warm days.
In the meantime, it does appear drying conditions for yards and fields will be less than favorable this week. Rainfall amounts won’t be excessive but there just won’t be enough evaporation to help much.
Where evaporation continues to run at crisis levels is in portions of the West. The most striking photo comparisons appear in these Lake Powell images, from the wetter past to the current megadrought. This is the second largest artificial reservoir in the United States, and its capacity is vital to such states as Arizona and Utah.
In all, the lake supplies water to 40 million people in seven states, and has now dropped to a record low of less than 25% of its capacity. The megadrought, classified as extreme near Lake Powell, also greatly reduces hydroelectric power generation. Similar problems exist in California, as seen in the U.S. Drought Monitor.