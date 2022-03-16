Don Paul: Spring is here, but it backs off a little by the weekend

On daylight saving time

Amazingly, to me at least, the Senate voted unanimously Tuesday night to switch to year-round daylight saving time. In my view, I question if this were a perfunctory, let’s just get-on-with-it-and-go-home sort of vote, with little thought given to the consequences. The most obvious of those consequences is the inordinately late sunrises that result in northern latitude states in early and mid-winter on such a schedule. Buffalo sunrise from Dec. 28-Jan. 9 will be 8:44 am. Not exactly safe for children going to school or teenagers driving to school, unless school schedules change. A colleague of mine in North Dakota noted Williston will have a sunrise at 9:44 am. Unanimous vote? That’s bipartisan logic, I editorially guess. Yes, there are pluses to DST, so feel free to argue among yourselves. If you oppose year-round DST, there is still time to politely harangue your representative in the U.S. House. If you love the idea, get back to me around the end of December.