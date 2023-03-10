The afternoon commute Friday will be a lot trickier than the morning trip into work. Snow began to push into Western New York mid-morning, after workers and school children had arrived at their destinations.

Snow will be increasing during the afternoon. Even with the higher angle of the sun in March, accumulations will begin to build and untreated surfaces will be slippery for the afternoon commute. With the track of the low pressure system a little farther north and closer to us, snow totals are looking a bit heavier than they did on Wednesday. A model depiction of around 5 p.m. shows widespread, steady snowfall coming down.

With temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s, the snow will tend to be somewhat water laden. Even though the snow will not be low density, northeast gusts across the Niagara Frontier and along the Lake Erie shoreline will be sufficient to produce some modest blowing snow at times. By 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., here is a model estimate of accumulated snow for the afternoon commute, far from overwhelming, but enough to make for a slow, slippery drive home.

Some daytime melting may leave less on the ground than these totals. By the Saturday predawn hours, storm totals look moderate to almost heavy, but keep in mind the marginal temperatures will cause some melting and compression of these modeled totals.

In all, a range of 3-6 inches may be expected on the Niagara Frontier, and as much as 5-8 inches on the highest elevations to the south.

Travel will be easier Saturday, with a few lingering light snow showers mainly in the morning. For outdoor activities, the raw breeze will be dissipating, under a mainly cloudy sky. The high temp will be around 32, below the average of 39. Speaking of outdoor activities, ski conditions will certainly move a notch up in quality over recent weekends, with the help from nature arriving just in time for the weekend. The new snow cannot be included in the Friday listings, but should be updated during the weekend.

Sunday will bring a bit of moderation, with temps heading to the mid-to-upper 30s. By the end of the day, we’ll be watching 2 areas of low pressure, which will probably bring us at least snow showers by Sunday night. As of this writing, there is poor model agreement on the eventual tracks and dominance of these 2 lows.

The overnight European/ECMWF run has the southern low becoming dominant as a major storm off the coast. If that solution verified, the low center would be too far east to bring its heaviest snow to Western New York, but such a track still has time to shift.

With marginal temperatures, some rain could mix in with whatever snow we see on Monday. The American/GFS has the northern low bringing a little more snow into our region than the ECMWF.

I will update this forecast in the article comments section and on social media during the weekend, as necessary. In the meantime, the Weather Prediction Center/WPC has chosen a solution farther to the east for the primary low which would leave us out of the heaviest snow.

As this deep low moves near the New England coast, the cold northwest flow will make Tuesday the coldest of the next 7 days, with a high only in the upper 20s-30 with a brisk breeze adding to the chill.

Nationally, the greatest weather hazard will be occurring Friday and Saturday in California, mostly north and inland from the Los Angeles coastal region. A powerful, warm storm system will be moving with soaking to torrential rain below the 8000 foot level falling into the monumental snowpack in place. This has led WPC to issue a rare high risk of flash flooding over large regions from the rain plus the snowmelt, with life-threatening flooding and mudslides likely.

In our region, following the evolution of the coastal storm and its trailing ridge of cold high pressure, some moderation will be returning late next week, with a chance to melt some of the stubborn snow and frozen slush cover by next Thursday and Friday.

Right now, next Friday’s warmth looks like only a brief respite. The 3 principle upper air ensemble means show a return of a colder long wave trough to the Great Lakes and Midwest by next weekend.

Alas, this is in keeping with the extended range below average temperature trend for March I’d written about starting in late in February. It may be disappointing to many but, again, at this time of the year “below average” does not have the same connotation as that phrase carries in mid-January ... colder than you’d like, but not extreme midwinter cold.