As of late Friday morning, the Air Quality Index was showing marked improvement over the truly unhealthy levels reached Wednesday, which began to fade during Thursday. For those of you with chronic lung disease or high sensitivity, this is a particularly good link to bookmark, from the U.S. EPA and other scientific partners.

With so much actual cloud cover now obscuring our region up north into Quebec, what smoke is left is hard to discern on GOES satellite imagery. In Friday upper air analysis, the nearly stationary low pressure system – which is in a blocking pattern that has kept it in place for days – has undergone just enough westward drifting to place the main steering winds for the Quebec smoke to be displaced more to the west and south.

This small shift is reflected in lessened near surface smoke density in Western New York shown in the National Weather Service HRRR model. During late Friday afternoon, modeled concentrations are down significantly.

However, we don’t yet have a completely clean bill of health. Smoke levels will rise modestly Friday night, but fortunately decline again during Saturday, as modeled.

Concentrations remain at the low end of the scale into Sunday. It is safe to say for now, the worst of this serious air pollution episode is over.

There has been no measurable rain in Buffalo since May 20. Our abnormally dry status has broadened this week in the U.S. Drought Monitor, with some moderate drought conditions showing up closer to the state line.

Spotty Friday and Friday evening showers will end up being insufficient to make any kind of a dent in the overall moisture shortfall for most of the region.

Any rainfall will at least dampen dry vegetation into Saturday. But caution is advised for campers this weekend. Any outdoor burning could present a brushfire hazard, even though no elevated fire danger status is in effect.

Saturday will be a partly to mostly sunny day with milder temperatures. The afternoon high will range from around 70 at the Lake Erie shoreline, adjacent to 60-degree Lake Erie, to the mid 70s inland. A southwest breeze of 12-18 mph by afternoon will bring wave heights up to 2 feet on Lake Erie. The breeze will be lighter over Lake Ontario, keeping waves at about 1 foot.

On Sunday, clouds will increase, with mild and tranquil conditions.

The afternoon high will reach the mid-to-upper 70s. For outdoor activities, you may want to keep the DEET repellants handy, as a light wind will make humans easier prey for mosquitoes. Wave heights on both lakes should average around 1 foot. By later in the day, it is possible that a few spotty showers will begin to work their way in to our region, ahead of the main surge of some needed rainfall to our southwest.

It is later Sunday evening into early Monday when our best rainfall potential in weeks should be realized, along with some scattered thunderstorms. A center of low pressure will bring more abundant moisture and humidity, and will “muggify” our region into Monday.

During Monday, with the low nearly overhead, the more widespread showers and thunderstorms will tend to thin out in coverage, giving us some rain-free periods and somewhat humid conditions, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. A blend of all the models puts out fairly impressive rainfall totals into Tuesday afternoon, with the low sticking around nearby to our northwest.

It is important to keep in mind that summertime convective cells producing this rainfall have a tendency to be quite uneven in coverage. The blended model output may end up being overstated in many locations due to its lower resolution. Nonetheless, the pattern flip should afford us some real improvement in our topsoil moisture.

Limited sunshine with a few scattered showers will be the scene for Tuesday and Wednesday, with slightly below average highs closer to 70 (average is now up to 74). Drier high pressure will filter in for Thursday and Friday, returning warmer temperatures and more abundant sunshine.

In the extended range, model ensembles support an upper air pattern that favors average to slightly above average temperatures by the following weekend and the next week.

We will need more rainfall than we’re going to receive Sunday night and early next week. Rainfall potential is very uncertain in this more distant timeframe.

El Nino is strengthening

El Nino in the eastern tropical Pacific has shown signs of rapid strengthening, and evidence is growing that it will become a moderate to uncommon strong El Nino, with greater impacts around the globe.

Westerly winds across the Pacific are what push the warmer waters toward South America, to the extent that sea levels are actually rising beyond the mean sea levels (which have already risen due to climate change). In addition, warmer water expands in volume, adding to the sea level rise augmented by the pushing westerlies.

El Ninos tend to increase disruptive wind shear over the Atlantic hurricane basin, which would ordinarily reduce the total number of tropical cyclones during the summer and fall. However, very large warm anomalies in sea surface and near surface temperatures are already in place in the southwest Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf waters. Such a heat and moisture source can energize and intensify tropical cyclones, so we have two opposing variables that will impact the Atlantic hurricane season. That is making most tropical meteorologists split the difference at this point, forecasting an “average” hurricane season, compared to the recent stretch of above average years.

A strong El Nino will put lots of additional oceanic heat into the atmosphere into next year, and will likely send the rate of global warming spiking toward record levels. The European/ECMWF El Nino forecast projects an exceptional El Nino, though not all models are in agreement.

Even though the impacts from a strong El Nino won’t be permanent, its added heat will make the task of mitigating the rate of global warming (by lessening greenhouse gas emissions) all the more difficult to accomplish. Most climate scientists agree that humanity has only a small window of years to steer the warming away from worst case scenarios later this century to more manageable impacts. Nature is not making this huge task any easier.