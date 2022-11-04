Don Paul: Saturday's near-record warmth will fade, but mild trend hangs tough

With the average high now down to 53, Buffalo has been on a warm roll as of late. Through Thursday, we have had six consecutive days with highs of 60 or higher. But those numbers will be eclipsed Friday and Saturday, as a southerly flow becomes downslope and strengthens, with the air heating and drying as it heads down the northern slopes of the Southern Tier to the lower elevations.

The Buffalo National Weather Service has provided projections and daily records for the region.

The Friday record of 73 and Saturday’s 76 may be tied or broken as the winds become gustier. Models frequently under-forecast peak warming in such a flow, though 76 is a lofty goal. Friday’s 73 will likely be an easier touch.

A cautionary note is in order for those who have their raked leaves in neatly stacked rows and piles. Friday will be fairly breezy, but Saturday afternoon and evening will be quite gusty, and leaves will be on the move, toward the north. Click here to see modeled gusts toward the dinner hour Saturday.

With the approach of a weak cold front Saturday night, some scattered showers will move in from the west by mid- to late evening. Rainfall amounts should be light to moderate, with an average of .25 inch, and a few spots possibly having up to .50 inch.

Due to the rapid motion of the front, the bulk of the showers will be gone by daylight on Sunday, though a few afternoon sprinkles may pop up well south and east of Buffalo.

For the Bills travelers, this front and its showers will be far west of the Meadowlands before and during the game. The football weather will be unseasonably mild, with game-time readings in the mid-70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky, and a southwest wind of 10-15 mph, with a few gusts to over 20. In Buffalo, we cool only to the mid- to upper 60s behind the front on Sunday under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be back down to southwest at 12-18 mph.

On Monday and Tuesday, a ridge of Canadian high pressure will strengthen over the Great Lakes and Ontario, taking our Monday high down to the upper 50s-60, and in the seasonably cool low 50s on Tuesday, the coolest day next week.

Readings will recover to the low 60s Wednesday and the mid-60s Thursday as the southwest return flow behind the ridge gets us back above average with dry conditions.

By Friday, an area of weak low pressure may bring a few showers back to our region by afternoon.

As for milder than average Novembers near Buffalo, in our warming climate the trend is clear since 1970. This graph reveals warmer Novembers far outweigh the number of years in which the month has been cooler than average.

This particular November, we seem assured our readings will be running above average when we get to the halfway mark. Climate Prediction Center temperature probabilities still show good confidence of the mild trend in the six- to 10-day outlook.

But note the change later in the eight- to 14-day outlook, when the positive anomaly vanishes with a tendency toward near normal temperatures, which will feel rather cool after this lengthy warmer stretch.

The colder air that has been dominant in the West will begin edging toward the East.

In examining the upper air pattern ensemble means in the extended range, this cool trend still does not yet look all that impressive in our region.

It should be kept in mind uncertainty increases further out in time. The individual model members (51 member runs in the European ensemble) tend to spread out into a wider range making the mean look flatter than it may turn out to be in the end. I’ll be explaining ensembles and uncertainty in greater detail in Monday’s “Ask Don Paul” column. The topic is important because ensembles have become a dominant tool, particularly in extended range forecasting, presenting a huge statistical advantage over relying on a single-model run. Those single-model runs often look more extreme and are widely displayed in social media by non-meteorologists to present wild-eyed storm predictions two weeks from now.

Some good climate news

Thirty-five years ago, the vast majority of nations signed a treaty to ban chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer, which protects us from skin cancer and also protects plant life.

The CFCs were used mainly as refrigerants and propellants in aerosol cans. These CFCs, chlorofluorocarbons, removal from most emissions made a very real and fairly rapid improvement in the atmospheric health of the ozone layer. The normal ozone hole over the far Southern Hemisphere began to shrink back in size, improving ozone protection. However, the CFC replacements, HFCs, hydrofluorocarbons, while improving the ozone destruction potential over CFCs to a meaningful extent, had one property in common with CFCs. Both also act as greenhouse gases, trapping atmospheric heat.

A newer amendment to the original global treaty, called the Kigali amendment, was signed in 2016, and was ratified in the U.S. Senate by a bipartisan vote of 69-27. This was very important for passage, because the unexpectedly rapid economic development of many nations was leading to a huge surge in the manufacture and use of HFCs. HFCs are better than banned CFCs because they don’t persist in the air as long, but when huge volumes are emitted, similar impacts redevelop. The new limits on HFCs in the Kigali amendment combined with the banning of CFCs have the potential to reduce our already dangerous rate of global warming by as much as 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Get more details in a Yale Climate Connections article here.