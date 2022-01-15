Don Paul: Saturday's frigid game likely will be followed by snow Sunday night, Monday

A 7 a.m. Saturday morning low with a 13-mph breeze gives a wind chill value of minus-16 degrees. Why anyone would tailgate at 7 a.m. for an evening game in those conditions is a topic better suited for a psychologist, so I’ll leave that alone.

Saturday will be, as long advertised, a very cold day followed by a very cold night. There may be some lake flurries in the air from time to time, but mostly to the north of the stadium. Some limited sunshine may boost high temps to 10-13, before readings head back to around 5-7 degrees during the game under partly clear skies. The light northeast breeze will diminish to 7-11 mph by late afternoon and to 5-8 mph during the game. This will bring wind chill values into the minus-single-digit range. So, no, this will not be the coldest Bills game ever, but conditions will pose a threat to those who don’t take prudent precautions.