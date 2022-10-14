Don Paul: Peak autumn weekend, with a colder pattern in the wings

With the Buffalo Bills on the road and the game scheduled for late afternoon Sunday, this is the peak weekend for seeing our increasing, striking foliage on display. These are the latest conditions reported by NY State observers.

Besides a large part of the Adirondacks, only a small part of the distant Southern Tier near the Pennsylvania line is reporting past peak conditions, with changing colors ongoing at lower elevations, and nearing peak even close to Lake Ontario. For those who may wish to venture farther out into New York, more detailed information is found in this link.

Foliage is fleeting this far into October. Heavy rain can knock many leaves to the ground, and wind can take its toll. Friday afternoon’s somewhat brisk breeze under a partly to mostly sunny sky shouldn’t be too hard on the leaves. However, Saturday winds will be stronger, and will be gustiest on the Niagara Frontier. An area of low pressure will bring a few scattered showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts will generally be light.

The southwest winds circulating around the Ontario low will bring peak gusts of 35-40 mph on the Niagara Frontier (30 mph farther south), no doubt shaking some leaves loose. But more abundant sunshine in the afternoon should still make for a lovely display. The high will be a seasonable 60 at lower elevations, 50s on the hills.

Sunday will be partly sunny and on the breezy side, but with less wind than Saturday. The high will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Those headed to Kansas City will have two mild, near-perfect weekend days, with temperatures peaking in the upper 60s Saturday and the mid 60s Sunday, dropping to near 60 late in the day and falling quickly through the 50s after sunset. It will be cool, not cold, in the stands and on the field during the game, with a north-northwest breeze ushering in a cooler air mass and occasionally gusting to near 20 mph.

The weather worm begins to turn around here during Monday. A slow-moving, vigorous low pressure system will approach and pass to our north. This will bring gusty, chilly winds on Monday, with frequent showers and temperatures falling back through the 40s.

The precipitation will remain as all rain into the evening, with lake effect enhancing amounts downwind of Lake Erie in a southwest flow. By Tuesday morning, there will be enough cold air aloft to mix some wet snow and graupel pellets in, mainly over high terrain.

The Tuesday predicted surface map from the Weather Prediction Center does present a wintry-looking low to our north, with continued raw, gusty winds and scattered showers and occasional bands of lake effect rain, probably with some mixed precipitation at high elevations.

On Wednesday, the deep low will retreat toward James Bay, only marginally relaxing the cold, gusty pattern, which will persist with scattered rain showers at low elevations, and snow showers at highest elevations.

With all this verbiage about cold and mixed precipitation, temperatures will be marginal – as currently seen – even at high elevations for any accumulation to last. There will surely be melting occurring. For example, the European model shows an estimate of how much accumulating snow will have fallen by Wednesday night.

But when you factor in the inevitable melting in these conditions, the same model estimate of how much snow may actually remain on the ground by the same time is less impressive.

I will update this forecast as necessary in social media, including The Buffalo News' Twitter account during the weekend, and on-air at News 4 on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

We’ll reach the upper 40s on a breezy and still unsettled Thursday, and should edge back toward the low 50s by Friday.

There are hints of further moderation in this pattern by the following week, as seen in European upper air guidance, though this warming is not yet carved in stone.

Wind chill and our heating costs

The wind chill index numbers are calculated for human exposure and heat loss through the skin. However, wind chill takes a toll on home and building heat loss, with numbers more difficult to calculate. All the old bromides about investing in good insulation and sealing leaks still hold true.

All the numbers in the illustration linked above are easily worsened during lengthy periods of chilly weather exacerbated by wind. The cold that can occur in a more stagnant basin like Salt Lake City can look harsher on the thermometer, but a windy location such as the northeast end of Lake Erie with frequently prevailing southwest winds can steal more heat than tranquil, colder conditions. Yes, it’s free air conditioning during the warm weather season, but it can take its toll in a pattern such as the one occurring next week, when just about every day will qualify as windy. The unit of measure called “heating degree days” doesn’t really capture the impacts from wind.

Some of the costs of adding insulation can be reduced in modest tax credits.

New York State has some advice and useful links as well.