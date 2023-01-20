Don Paul: Nuisance snow returns during the game; colder pattern on horizon

Nuisance snow was already with us on Friday, though it will end up accumulating to 3-6 inches on the hills to the south by evening.

In what has been, at best, a gloomy January, even the minor snow we’ve received has been nothing more than a nuisance, which is atypical for most Januaries in Western New York. We still have a seasonal snow total of 102.7 inches from the November and December snow, including, of course, the traumatizing blizzard. That has kept our snow surplus at 51.8 inches above average. But January has been a different story. Monthly snow through Thursday is just 1.1 inch, 15.8 inches below the monthly average. While it hasn’t been unseasonably warm, the monthly mean temperature is running a full 8 degrees above average. That is without benefit of even the normal low amounts of sunshine in a Buffalo January. Our sunniest days were Sunday and Monday, with some breaks on Jan. 2 and Saturday.

The Great Lakes, of course, are very cloudy in the cold weather season, and this current stretch is an exception only in cloud cover being excessive, even by the gloomier climatology at this time of the year. If you can stand it, you can view the persistent cloud cover on this NOAA GOES imagery link, which automatically updates.

The gloom is amplified for snowmobilers, who have nothing to work with. As for skiers, conditions are still subpar, with no snowmaking in the last 24 hours and, obviously, no fresh powder. Friday’s slushy accumulation may add to the bases at Holiday Valley and Holimont, and some varying trail cover at KB. Here are the latest conditions.

Following some isolated slick spots Friday night, the overcast hangs tough on Saturday, with high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 30s. A light west-southwest breeze will pick up to 10-15 mph in the afternoon, putting a little extra chill in the air.

Game day Sunday will start out with more overcast for the tailgaters, but otherwise dry conditions. The dawn low will be around 27, but readings will reach the mid 30s by game time, dropping back a few degrees as snow begins to fall around 3-4 p.m., possibly mixed with rain at the outset.

The wind will be light out of the south-southeast at under 10 mph.

Some snow will still be falling at the game’s end, which may sound ominous for road conditions. However, with marginal temperatures, a fair amount of melting will have occurred during daylight, and actual modeled 7 p.m. snow depth (which factors in the melting) looks unimpressive.

Keep in mind that temperatures will be at or below freezing on the drive home, and some slick spots are likely, especially on elevated road spans and secondaries.

Monday may bring a few stray light snow showers, with more persistent cloud cover and a chilly breeze added to temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s.

The next day to watch will be Wednesday. There are indications that a more vigorous area of low pressure will be moving up from the south, which may bring some mixed precipitation or snowfall by afternoon. Depending on the track this storm system follows, there may be some potential for more widespread accumulating snow with its passage.

The current American/GFS brings snow changing to a mix during Wednesday afternoon, while the European/ECMWF depicts more snow and less of a mix. Needless to say, these projections will be changing to some extent over time.

If the current ECMWF scenario were to hold, snow accumulations could be marginally heavy, at least on the Niagara Frontier.

There is good model agreement that in the storm’s wake, colder temperatures will return on a northwest flow, though shy of anything extreme.

By late next week, upper air ensembles are also agreeing on a strong ridge of high pressure stacking up in the atmosphere from near the West Coast into Alaska. This, in turn, would connect well with a cold long wave trough dropping into the Midwest and Great Lakes, delivering arctic air into our region.

One of the key still-unanswered questions is how much stretching southward of the stratospheric polar vortex will occur with the cold outbreak, and how long the pattern will last. Currently, both the American and European upper air ensembles show a ridge of high pressure developing to our south and east, which would shove the polar air back to the west, shortening our cold spell by the start of February.

Of the 3 principle ensembles, only the Canadian keeps the cold air over the Great Lakes into February, rather than well off to the west.

Global warming continues, as expected

For the United States, 2022 was the 17th warmest year on record, going back to 1895. For the globe, NOAA and NASA rated 2022 as the 6th or 5th warmest year on record, respectively. Because the ocean acts as a heat sink (absorbs atmospheric heat), global ocean temperatures reached a record peak in concert with atmospheric warming now going on for decades. The details are in this Yale Climate Connections article authored by Dr. Jeff Masters.