Don Paul: Nature will melt some snow, then provide a big batch to replace it

We are going to catch a break into the daytime hours of Wednesday, but by Thursday, it will be time to break out the shovels and snowblowers again.
January has been an indisputably wintry month. More than 52 inches of snow fell at the airport, about 26 inches above average. In addition to the heavy lake effect that fell early in the month at the airport and in parts of the metro area, our whopper widespread/synoptic 15-20 inch storm on the night of Sunday, Jan. 16 into early Monday, Jan. 17, has left the airport with 12 surviving inches of snow on the ground as of Monday morning. This is a marker for what has been unusually persistent cold during much of the latter part of the month, with the monthly mean temperature running 3.7 degrees below average.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga are predicting a "widespread heavy snow event" coming to town, though the pieces of a more detailed forecast are still coming together.
During Monday, abundant sunshine and light winds allowed readings to climb to the upper 20s in the afternoon, which, while not mild, felt better than Saturday’s 15 and Sunday’s 23. By Tuesday, we’ll be picking up on the warming return flow behind an arctic ridge of high pressure moving off to the east.
Afternoon highs should approach 40 on a downslope southerly breeze, under a partly sunny sky.
Complexities will begin to increase during Wednesday, with limited moisture out ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Temperatures will again be close to 40 before the front passes by, with moisture on the increase in the afternoon.
Once the cold front passes off to our southeast, arctic air will flow in on a northeast flow behind the front. However, waves of low pressure moving up along the front will be throwing moist, warmer air aloft on top of the arctic air in or near our region.
It will be the depth of the arctic air near the surface versus the depth of the warmer air aloft that will determine precipitation type. If the layer of subfreezing air becomes deep enough, the precipitation will fall as mainly or completely snow, with heavy accumulations likely. But if the arctic air is scoured away into just a shallow layer, snow will turn to rain aloft and then refreeze into ice pellets, or sleet, before it reaches the ground. And, if the arctic air is confined to just a very thin layer near the ground, rain will fall and freeze into an icy glaze, with the most treacherous of elements, freezing rain.
Currently, most models are favoring a fairly quick transition from any mix to all snow in most of Western New York. Click here to see a high-resolution model depiction of conditions around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
By 7 p.m., roads will begin to become slick with either snow or an icy mix on much of the Niagara Frontier while remaining just wet in the milder temperatures to the southeast.
Thursday appears to be the time period in which heavy snow is most likely, keeping in mind the deeper warmer air aloft is not far south of the Pennsylvania line. The European/ECMWF depicts all snow for the morning commute on Thursday, with a retreating area of mixed precipitation in northern Pennsylvania.
By late Thursday, the ECMWF indicates fairly heavy snow over Western New York, but note the proximity of the mix near Pennsylvania. It’s not far off. What this translates to is if there is a subtle shift farther north in the track of low pressure moving along the front, that could bring an icy mix back across the state line into New York.
The Canadian/GEM model is slower with the progression of the front and the area of low pressure, and allows heavy precipitation to linger into the Friday morning commute and much of the day, with an icy mix closer to Pennsylvania.
With this slower speed, the GEM is an outlier, and I view it as the least likely to verify, with the exception of the British Met Office’s UKMET. It takes the storm track too far south into Pennsylvania, bringing it the heaviest snow, with moderate to heavy snow in Western New York. I have to disregard this more extreme outlier storm track.
As for the American/GFS, it also pushes the mix below the state line by late Wednesday evening, delivering heavy snow to our region before morning and into Thursday night. Both the GFS and ECMWF move most or all of the snow out of our region by or during the Friday morning commute.
It appears there will be a strong enough northeast wind to produce some blowing and drifting, but not strong enough to reach blizzard criteria. Travel is likely to be difficult by late Wednesday night into at least Thursday night, with reduced visibility and moderate to heavy accumulations.
Based on current guidance, much of Western New York could receive a foot or a little more of snow if the precipitation remains as all snow. I’m not posting the precise-looking model accumulation numbers at this point. Social research shows that many busy people, once they see a very high number even well in advance of a storm, retain that number in their minds even if later guidance requires downward revisions. There will be adjustments, small and maybe large, in these numbers between now and Wednesday.
What I can tell you is there is high confidence this system will carry plenty of moisture and that the majority of it will probably fall as snow on the Niagara Frontier, including metro Buffalo, if there is no northward track adjustment. This overall trend has been showing up in guidance since late last week. So if this system evolves as most models project, this has the potential to be a disruptive storm by Thursday with lingering impacts into Friday. But because the upper-level energy that will fuel this storm won’t even arrive into the southwest U.S. until early Wednesday, track uncertainty remains.
The greatest forecast uncertainty is for the Southern Tier, where the warmer air aloft will loom closer. With Thursday’s high in the upper 20s to near 30, this snow is likely to be somewhat moisture laden and less fluffy.
I will update this forecast by late Tuesday morning in the comments section beneath the article.
By Friday, we’ll be back to near 20, and in the teens again on Saturday followed by some moderation for Sunday. If you want a note of warming optimism, the ECMWF upper air ensemble mean does show at least some temporary warming toward Feb. 10.