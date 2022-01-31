Don Paul: Nature will melt some snow, then provide a big batch to replace it

With this slower speed, the GEM is an outlier, and I view it as the least likely to verify, with the exception of the British Met Office’s UKMET. It takes the storm track too far south into Pennsylvania, bringing it the heaviest snow, with moderate to heavy snow in Western New York. I have to disregard this more extreme outlier storm track.

As for the American/GFS, it also pushes the mix below the state line by late Wednesday evening, delivering heavy snow to our region before morning and into Thursday night. Both the GFS and ECMWF move most or all of the snow out of our region by or during the Friday morning commute.

It appears there will be a strong enough northeast wind to produce some blowing and drifting, but not strong enough to reach blizzard criteria. Travel is likely to be difficult by late Wednesday night into at least Thursday night, with reduced visibility and moderate to heavy accumulations.