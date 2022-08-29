Don Paul: Nature blows hot, then cool, then warm again this week

One of the hottest days of the summer is underway, with increasing humidity compared to what we experienced on Sunday. This combination of elevated dew points and near record heat (the record for Monday is 90 degrees) has resulted in issuance of a heat advisory for the northern part of Western New York with an estimated heat index in the mid 90s in the advisory area.

One saving grace on Monday not present on Sunday, when Buffalo reached 86, will be a brisk south-southwest breeze averaging 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts in the afternoon. A wind from this direction, rather than southwest following the axis of Lake Erie, crosses less of the lake water and tends to heat up as the air descends from the higher terrain south to the lake plain ... a downslope wind.

The downslope component adds to the heating. If the wind came from the south or southeast of Buffalo, the heating would be even stronger, and we’d be headed into the 90s. Even with the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature being unusually warm at 76 degrees, it will still provide some relative cooling close to the shoreline and along the Niagara River, compared to inland temperatures. North and northeast of Buffalo, away from the lake influence, some locations may reach the lower 90s.

An approaching disturbance will increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by mid or late afternoon, followed by a lull in the evening. Coverage will be spotty and uneven.

A cold front will be drawing closer to our region Tuesday morning, which should increase the coverage during a second round of showers and thunderstorms, as modeled toward midday here. The ample available moisture ahead of the front may produce a few spotty downpours.

The sky will be more overcast Tuesday, and, combined with the occasional convection, temperatures will be held down to the upper 70s, though humidity will remain high until late evening. If we were to receive unexpected sunshine, the heating would increase the risk for stronger storms.

The cold front will bring a marked change in air masses, with more comfortable dew points on Wednesday. A brisk, cooler west-southwest flow with colder air aloft may even trigger a few lake enhanced showers by the predawn hours into Wednesday morning, which is showing up in some models. There may be a rumble of thunder accompanying this brief bit of lake effect, or even a few waterspouts on both lakes.

Even with cold air aloft, Wednesday’s high should still reach the mid 70s under a partly sunny sky.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

By Thursday, a second surge of cooler air will arrive, with a Canadian ridge of high pressure providing partial sunshine and just a hint of strictly temporary autumn temperatures.

Friday morning lows will drop to 50-52 in the metro area, with lots of 40s in the valleys.

The cool bubble bursts quickly, and the Friday afternoon high returns to the mid-to-upper 70s. By Saturday, a southwest flow behind the ridge should bring back readings in the low-mid 80s.

Temperatures will be closer to 80 on Sunday and Monday, still above average.

In the extended range, the upper pattern in the ensembles favors the hottest weather staying over the West next week, with extreme heat possible there under a heat dome of high pressure. But some of the warmer air will be transferring into our region, probably well shy of anything extreme.

This pattern is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s higher confidence for above average temperatures in our region in both CPC’s 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks.

You’ll note such a pattern also favors drier than normal conditions, so if your farm or garden doesn’t luck out with significant rainfall by Tuesday night, frequent watering of produce and vegetation will be well advised.

“Sunny day” tidal flooding on the rise

Rising sea levels due to our warming climate have already been causing tidal flooding at many coastal locations at high astronomical tides each month. This type of flooding has forced cities like Miami Beach to spend huge sums to elevate streets with built-up foundations to mitigate the regular monthly flooding. Such flooding is commonly called “sunny day” because it is not associated with storm systems or storm surges. The ongoing problem is already severe along many stretches of coastal land, and the newest data provides the expected pessimistic outlook. Yale Climate Connections has provided a good, short read on this growing crisis. The numbers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are alarming, particularly when we know sea levels will continue to rise for a long time to come.