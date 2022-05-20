Don Paul: Muggier into Saturday night, with a few bumps along the way

A warm front with some scattered showers and thunderstorms I wrote about Monday and Wednesday has arrived right on schedule. Take my word for it, fronts are not always so punctual. Some mid-morning showers and thunderstorms were the pre-frontal marker for the arriving front and the muggier conditions to follow.

By Friday afternoon, the front will quickly jump well northeast of Western New York, allowing a gustier south-southwest breeze to push a warmer and more humid air mass into our region.

This time around, as opposed to last week’s warmth, the dew points will head toward the mid 60s, bringing the higher humidity we escaped a week ago. While the preceding Weather Prediction Center surface map implies we’ll still be dealing with spotty convection this afternoon, I believe we’ll be mainly rain free once the warm front passes to the north, as modeled here, along with increasing partial sunshine behind the front.

High temperatures should top off in the low-to-mid 80s by later today, with locally cooler readings at the Lake Erie shore and along the Niagara River. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 54 degrees, 5 above average, but still cold enough to induce hypothermia for careless boaters.

Friday night will be the warmest night so far this season, with a somewhat gusty downslope breeze to help out with the mugginess. The morning low won’t be far from 70, 20 degrees above average.

Much of Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny, warm and humid, with a diminishing breeze in the afternoon. While much of the day will be rain free, the threat of showers and thunderstorms will increase from the west late in the day and into evening, modeled here at 6-7 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center gauges a marginal 5% risk of severe storms, with damaging gusts and hail at that time.

For now, the marginal instability makes the severe threat look more isolated in nature. Should that risk increase, I’ll update you Saturday morning. Prior to the arrival of this late day convection, boaters on Lake Erie can expect 2-4 foot waves diminishing to 1-3 feet in the afternoon as the breeze lessens. On Lake Ontario, waves will average closer to 2 feet. Boaters should keep an eye on the western horizon in the afternoon. The UV index will vary with changeable cloud cover and sunny intervals. It will remain muggy, though the southwest flow will keep temperatures in areas downwind of Lake Erie in the mid 70s, while temperatures in the low 80s will occur farther inland.

Sunday looks less tricky than it did in Thursday guidance, with the cold front buckling back to our west early in the day. While there will be a renewed threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning, the daytime itself, though, shows the threat of severe storms moving off well to the east of our region, with weaker activity in the morning in Western New York. We may still be dealing with spotty garden variety showers during the cooler afternoon.

With the passage of the cold front, winds will veer from an early southwest to northwest, and will drop temperatures back into the 60s. Wave heights will increase to 2-4 feet on both lakes, with the northwest breeze running 15-22 knots in the afternoon ... far from ideal conditions.

Monday will be partly sunny and cool, with high temperatures back to just the low 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry and seasonable, with the high recovering to 70. By Wednesday, a few showers and thunderstorms will return during the day, with readings in the low 70s, dropping a bit to the upper 60s on Thursday under the influence of a low pressure system and its scattered showers.

Shower coverage on Friday will be reduced, with a few sunny breaks. The daytime high will be a little below average, around 65.

NOAA Leans Toward a Warm Summer

Those who follow my work know I don’t place too much stock in seasonal outlooks, especially in the cold weather months. That’s mainly because some of the variables that can affect overall patterns are what we call “short fuse” events that can’t be predicted more than a couple of weeks in advance. However, in the summer months, the amplitude of low and high pressure systems tends to flatten out. While these weaker features can result in a fuzzier overall picture, they provide a bit more stability than found in the cold months. All that said, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is leaning toward a warmer than average summer in our region. That tendency is not nearly so strong as in the parched West, where abnormally dry soil allows air to heat more rapidly.

Conversely, moist soil absorbs heat and keeps the air above it from heating as much, though it may provide more humidity and discomfort than the famous “dry heat” of the West.

Interestingly, this warmth is occurring during a La Nina. While a La Nina’s impacts over land tend to lessen during the summer, the presence of a summer La Nina still should be providing some mean global cooling in many areas, and favor a more active Atlantic hurricane season. We appear to be headed into a renewed, strengthened La Nina again this fall for a third consecutive year, which is very rare. Despite that, NASA data shows strong warmth last month, when La Nina was still more impactful.

