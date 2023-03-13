Monday’s light, wet snow showers barely qualify as a nuisance, with light winds and temperatures peaking in the mid 30s, a little below the average high of 40. Overnight, while only light, scattered snow showers will fall, a few slick spots may develop by the predawn hours as temperatures slowly dip to the mid-to-upper 20s by the predawn hours Tuesday. On Tuesday, a deepening low pressure storm system will move from Long Island to east of Cape Cod, much too far to our east to deliver its heavy snowfall in Western New York. Nonetheless, a trailing trough from the low, aided by lake enhancement on a colder northwest flow, will up the ante for snow coverage and accumulations during Tuesday and Tuesday evening just past the nuisance mark, accompanied by a raw breeze, making it feel colder than Monday.

The best chance for moderate accumulations will be farther east in the Genesee Valley – where you see the darker shading – and a little closer to the storm center well to the east. By Tuesday evening, snow totals in our region will range from 1-2 inches in the metro area to 2-3 inches in parts of Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Allegany counties, locally more on the hills to the southeast. The Chautauqua Ridge, inland from Lake Erie, may receive 5-8 inches due to the upslope flow and lake enhancement. The Weather Prediction Center offers overall perspective in its Winter Storm Severity Index.

If you’re flying to New York City or Boston, there may be delays due to gusty winds and rain or mixed precipitation.

Abundant sunshine returns Wednesday, though it will still be chilly and breezy. By Thursday, moderation moves in on a warming southwest flow under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will move to the low-to-mid 40s. On Friday, a vigorous storm system moving into the western Great Lakes will bring showers, maybe a few thunderstorms, and a gusty southerly wind boosting temperatures to the low 50s.

Unfortunately, behind the storm’s cold front, seasonal reality returns for Saturday with a stiff, cold breeze and scattered snow showers, along with temperatures in the mid 30s and a rather raw day for the Old First Ward parade. Sunday, while snow showers will be fewer in number, it will still be a cold, breezy day with parade time temperatures only in the low 30s.

With a final alas, while there will be occasional brief “ups” such as Friday’s 52, there is still no sign in the extended range upper air ensembles of a lasting warm breakout in the next 2-3 weeks. The map tells the story.