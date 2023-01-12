Don Paul: Midwinter snow and cold make a short-lived return

On Friday morning, the widespread rain set to arrive by mid-afternoon and in the evening was already in evidence in Ohio, moving northeast in advance of what will be widespread mainly moderate snow late Thursday night into the Friday morning commute.

The rain will be fairly soaking, which is just what damp basements and muddy yards don’t need.

Rainfall amounts before a changeover to snow late Friday night will average .75-1.

It has been a snowless January up to this point, but that will all change around or shortly after midnight. The cold flow behind a vigorous low pressure center will change the rain to all snow overnight, enough to make for a slower and slippery Friday morning commute.

Untreated roads will freeze up quickly during the morning as temps drop into the mid-to-upper 20s. At about 6 a.m., the snow will be moderate in most locations, with somewhat heavier amounts to the north toward Lake Ontario, and on the Chautauqua Ridge to the southwest.

The brisk north-northwest breeze will produce some limited blowing snow, though far shy of a whiteout. The accumulations during the morning commute will be short of truly heavy, but more than sufficient for some slow going, as modeled.

The afternoon commute should go more easily, with snowfall coverage and intensity greatly reduced from the morning.

Snowfall amounts closer to Lakes Ontario and on the Chautauqua Ridge will be higher due to some lake enhancement atop the widespread/synoptic snow, with these modeled totals of about 2 to 3 inches near Buffalo and some pockets of 6 to 8 inches possible in parts of Niagara and Orleans counties and on the Chautauqua Ridge.

The cold breeze with a raw wind chill will begin to diminish Friday night, with scattered light snow showers still possible. That should do it for measurable snow for a while around Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Saturday will be seasonably cold with a partly sunny sky and a few stray morning flurries. Temperatures will peak in the mid-to-upper 20s after a morning low in the upper teens.

As for Sunday, early tailgaters will encounter readings starting in the mid-teens quickly rising to the low 30s by game-time. A ridge of high pressure directly overhead will keep wind speeds light, making wind chill minimal and not playing a significant role during the course of the game. Sunshine will be abundant.

By Monday, a brisk south-southwest flow behind the ridge will boost readings back into the low-to-mid 40s, well above average on Martin Luther King Day. Scattered showers will arrive Monday night into Tuesday, with continued mild temperatures. Rainfall amounts will be light, and probably won't contribute to the parade of muddy paws in many homes. Readings may dip closer to 40 on Wednesday, and return to the mid 40s on Thursday.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has leapt back to an unusually mild 39 degrees, 5 above average. With the right conditions of a well-aligned southwest flow, combined with a polar air mass, lake effect potential would be notable, and might yet prove to be later in January and February. Besides Lake Erie being wide open, Great Lakes ice cover as of Wednesday is very sparse, at just 3%.

Going back through the last 6 years, this low ice tendency has become dominant most years, and is well below percentages observed over the decades.

There is, at least, a statistical correlation that matches rather well with a warming climate, even as observed in Buffalo.

As for the extended range and our overall mild January, I’ve noted in previous articles signs that we would likely flip back to a colder than average upper air pattern late in the month. Judah Cohen, noted long range specialist, sees signs of a possible stretching southward of the polar vortex, which would allow at least some polar air to return to the Great Lakes and Midwest.

In the upper air ensemble means, the most consistent of the 3 principle ensembles has been the Canadian, building a stacked up ridge of high pressure along the west coast and well north into Alaska. That ridge connects well with a longwave cold trough farther east.

The American and European ensembles are in fairly good agreement, though their amplitude of the pattern is not as pronounced as in the Canadian.

Keep in mind the presence of polar air does not by itself ensure the development of significant lake effect snow. There still must be the proper alignment of low and mid-level winds, along with adequate humidity in the air mass. (Very dry polar air passing over even a warm lake will produce much less lake effect snow. We simply cannot discern these specifics so far in advance.) The Climate Prediction Center maintains high confidence we'll have above average temperatures into the 8-14 day period most days, but they note lower confidence in that time period due to the transitional pattern change, dropping their confidence level for late in the period to below average, at 2 out of 5.