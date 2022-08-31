Don Paul: 'Meteorological summer' ends on a cool note; brief heat returns soon

In meteorology, we often refer to the seasons as 90 day periods, beginning on the first day of June (summer), September (autumn), December (winter) and March (spring). Part of the rationale for this is for climate record-keeping convenience. There is also some inconclusive evidence that the seasonal weather correlates more often with this division of seasons than with astronomical seasons, although I remain unconvinced this is the case ... just as we know there are many years in which the astronomical dates do not necessarily coincide very well with weather patterns in place at the time.

Looking back at this meteorological summer, we can say that this has not been an extraordinarily hot season in Buffalo. The June mean temperature was 0.2 degrees below average, July was just 0.7 degrees above average, and August was warmest, at 2.5 degrees above average, a still-modest anomaly. There were two 91 degree highs in June, and one 90 degree day each in July and August. A total of four 90 degree-plus days is about average for a warm weather season, though there may yet be another such day or two in September, despite it being meteorological autumn.

As far as rainfall goes, Buffalo has totaled 7.99 inches since June 1, which is 1.73 inch below average for the season. While that is not a big anomaly, it has resulted in abnormally dry soil moisture through last week for much of the season, with small areas of moderate drought.

There has been some limited mitigation of the soil moisture shortage, owing to the widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. Buffalo picked up a fresh 1.06 inch of rainfall.

There have been a rather typical number of severe thunderstorms from time to time. Most noteworthy, of course, was the July 28th EF-2 tornado that touched down in Java, staying on the ground around 15 minutes, at times as much as 200 yards in width during its 10-mile damage path, with estimated top winds of 115 mph.

Going into Thursday night, we have a fresh, cooler air mass in place, accompanied by some very chilly air aloft. This kind of temperature drop-off rate from the 76 degree Lake Erie surface to the colder air up around 5000 feet may cause some instability showers over the lakes during the afternoon and evening, and a few possible waterspouts. The gusty winds will increase to west-northwest over the lakes at 15-25 knots, with stronger gusts, and present a hazard to the Buffalo sailing regatta Wednesday evening. At the outset of the event, wave heights will average 5 to 8 feet from Buffalo to Ripley, with some swells up to 10 feet possible. Some improvement will probably not develop until late evening.

For us landlubbers, the sky will be partly sunny Wednesday afternoon, with a high in the mid-to-upper 70s, along with those gusty winds. Overnight lows will range from the mid-upper 50s, cooler in the valleys. The core of the coolest air will be over us Thursday. With lighter wind, it may actually feel milder than on Wednesday, with the high reaching only the low 70s.

A quick turnaround develops Friday, after starting with dawn lows from the upper 40s in the valleys to the mid 50s near the lakes. A light south-southwest flow will boost the afternoon high to the warm lower 80s, with a sunny sky and low humidity. On Saturday, ahead of a cold front, a stronger southwest flow will boost highs into the mid 80s, with some increase in humidity.

The approach and passage of the cold front Saturday night into early Sunday will trigger a few spotty showers with sparse coverage. After the front passes to our south, the Labor Day weekend is looking solid, with dry Canadian high pressure dominating on Sunday and Monday.

Daytime highs should run in the mid-to-upper 70s on Sunday and Labor Day.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center favors near normal temperatures most days next week in the 6-10 day outlook, and a return to above average readings in the 8-14 day outlook.

The core of the hottest air will remain over the West. For example, the Los Angeles local forecast for suburb Glendale projects a high today of 102-112, depending on altitude, with no break in the near future. The Sunday forecast has a high of 106-116.

Cloud wars between Middle East rivalries

A New York Times article caught my eye, and led me to do some further research into what’s known as cloud seeding. Cloud seeding, theoretically, through dispersal of certain chemicals in clouds, can supposedly cause water vapor to better coalesce into larger droplets, resulting in rainfall. The idea is to enhance rainfall potential in arid regions when the right type of cumulus-based clouds show up.

The process was invented by General Electric chemist and inventor Vincent Schaefer in the later 1940s, who later teamed with Bernard Vonnegut (Kurt’s brother) to found what became the SUNY Albany Atmospheric Sciences Research Center. It has been widely believed there was real success with cloud seeding, at least among some scientists and laypersons. This perception has led to diplomatic problems between the United Arab Emirates and nearby countries, including Iran. The UAE has undertaken an extensive application of cloud seeding in an arid region that has become more arid with the amplification of a warming climate. An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general has accused the UAE of essentially stealing water vapor, which would otherwise reach Iran, by wringing it out of clouds before it can travel farther.

Rainfall in 12 of 19 Middle Eastern nations has declined 20% in the last 30 years, most of that due to climate change. Many of these nations have already begun cloud seeding programs to mirror those of the UAE. The problem is, despite the 75 year span of cloud seeding elsewhere, many atmospheric scientists doubt the process really works very well. There is no way to conduct controlled experiments that demonstrate seeded rain-producing clouds would not have produced rain anyway, without seeding. As appeared in the NY Times, “The problem is that once you seed, you can’t tell if the cloud would have rained anyway,” said Alan Robock, an atmospheric scientist at Rutgers University and an expert in evaluating climate engineering strategies. In any case, the lifespan of these cumulus-related clouds is far too brief for clouds originating over the UAE to survive the trip to Iran—they last just a couple of hours.

Technologically advanced Israel abandoned its seeding program last year because their scientists found the process too costly and only marginally effective, at best. Populations are growing quickly in many of these desert nations. Very costly desalinization, pioneered and made more efficient by Israel, has been supplying some of the desperate water needs in the region. Cloud seeding, if its efficacy can be enhanced, will become more widespread in the Middle East.