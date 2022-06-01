Don Paul: Limited threat of severe storms gives way to cooler pattern

June may be bustin' out with a few loud bangs during its first afternoon.

After a mostly uneventful mild May, with just a few rounds of scattered severe thunderstorms, June will open its act with a return to more seasonable conditions. Buffalo May rainfall was an inconsequential .35 inch below average, and its mean monthly temperature was 3.4 degrees warmer than average. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature finished the month at 63 degrees, 8 degrees warmer than average. Such a lake temperature departure is proof positive of an overall mild spring, even with its typical ups and downs. That kind of temperature departure just doesn't happen in a cool spring.

As for the first day of meteorological summer, the Buffalo National Weather Service has posted a graphic that outlines the basic threats for Wednesday afternoon and early evening, with some guidance from the NWS Storm Prediction Center.

The area in yellow equates to an SPC estimate of about a 15% risk of severe storms this afternoon and early evening, with the narrow area in dark green under a marginal/5% risk. This slightly lesser risk near the lakes is due to some expected slight stabilization provided by the southwest breeze coming off Lake Erie. The showers and storms will be triggered by the approach of a cold front during the afternoon, enhancing the lift and instability in the atmosphere aided by prefrontal heating and more humidity in the air.

One high-resolution model depicts the more intense activity peaking closer to 4 p.m.

Another such model is about two hours later with the storms, which would have more of an impact on the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club Regatta Wednesday evening. Still another model is about two hours earlier, meaning a few strong to severe storms could arrive as early as around 2 p.m. (Please keep in mind some less active storms will precede the main act in the late morning and early afternoon, with rain-free periods in between.) My judgment leans toward the mid-late-afternoon time period for the strongest storms.

The primary threat in any severe thunderstorm would be damaging straight-line winds. There is also a marginal risk of locally excessive rainfall from storm downpours. This low risk will be mainly south and southeast of the metro area.

You can track the storms and any warnings on NWS and Environment Canada radar displays via Weather Underground.

Once the front clears our region, the forecast will grow less complex as a cooler, less humid air mass moves in Wednesday evening into Thursday. Even with the drier air mass, the proximity of the cold front just to our southeast on Thursday may allow a few light showers to cross back into our region from Pennsylvania, mainly in the afternoon, preceded by a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The Thursday high will run in the upper 60s-70.

By Friday, we’ll be seasonable with dry high pressure taking over. Under a partly sunny sky, the high temp will again reach the upper 60s. Saturday looks dry and on the seasonably cool side with a dry frontal boundary producing a partly to mostly sunny sky.

The high temperature will run around 7 degrees below average, coming in near 66.

We’ll also be monitoring the tropics from the Gulf to the Caribbean and the southwest Atlantic. One element that bears the most watching is the remnant low from what had been Hurricane Agatha, which moved inland from the Pacific and now is moving out into the Gulf. This low is likely to become at least a tropical depression and eventually bring heavy rains to south Florida.

Moderating temperatures will return on a partly to mostly sunny Sunday, with temps recovering to the seasonable low 70s.

Current timing holds off the return of more unsettled conditions until after the weekend, with the approach of a low pressure system and a muggier southerly flow getting Monday’s high closer to 80. Scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms will gradually become more likely during Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday and next Wednesday highs will be in the mid-70s.

Next week, the Climate Prediction Center holds our mean weekly temperatures likely to be near normal, but the Monday-Tuesday convection may get our rainfall back above average.

Flashback to winter

For those who are not fans of the marginally warm and humid conditions we’ve been experiencing the last few days, I can bring you some wintry nostalgia, courtesy of the Buffalo NWS. It has put together a painstakingly detailed summary of the 2021-2022 winter, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Buffalo’s official cold weather season snowfall ran slightly above average largely due to a narrow lake-effect band in January that focused on the city out to the airport and Alden.

