Don Paul: Lessening the threat of weather-based flight delays

If you’ve yet to book flying reservations for summer trips, there are a couple of steps you may be able to take to lessen the chances you’ll face flight delays or cancellations, which, besides staffing problems, are often related to weather.

Summertime thunderstorms present aviation hazards, including moderate to occasionally severe turbulence. When these hazards are likely to develop or already in progress, delays and cancellations can start to mount, largely due to safety concerns. Just looking at the day’s Storm Prediction Center convective outlook, such possibilities exist as I write this on Thursday morning.

The graphic itself offers no detail on timing for the large areas of 5% (green) to 15% (yellow) probabilities of severe thunderstorms. If you try to get through the convective discussion, written mainly for meteorologists, you’ll see the phrase “surface heating” in several places.

Simply put, convection has a tendency to increase during afternoon heating into the early evening. There are exceptions, with occasional early morning severe storm complexes, but statistical probabilities for stronger storms are generally higher later on, after heating has supplied convection with more energy for development. For example, here is a GOES image from Thursday morning, on a day which is likely to become increasingly active.

By early afternoon, here is modeled lightning flash density, which is partially related to storm coverage and intensity.

By the end of the day, the accumulated lightning flash density has grown considerably.

The implication of the relationship between afternoon heating and coverage/intensity seems apparent.

Actual modeled convective storm coverage in the American GFS at the same hour does not appear as ominous, but may still be troublesome for some flight routes. There has to be consideration for pilots and Air Traffic Control to determine if there is enough room on a flight route to steer – or vector – around storms and clusters of storms. If such routing flexibility is not apparent before takeoff, it is possible a delay or cancellation may be invoked.

There have been several days this summer when very active weather combined with staffing problems presented insurmountable problems for the airlines and their customers.

Of course, you can’t know weeks in advance when you’re booking a flight how the weather is going to turn out on the day of your trip. But you can go with the probabilities I’ve written about, and try to book an early flight when morning convection is statistically less likely to be fully fired up.

Many pilots and flight attendants also recommend booking direct flights, if possible. That way, you’re not impacted by weather conditions at a connection airport, which may have its own set of problems. Living in a medium-sized city, we don’t always have that option, but it is worth checking. There is also the matter of timing. JetBlue offers the only direct flight from Buffalo to Los Angeles, which is a real time-saver, but it departs around 7pm. Such a flight on Thursday will have no problems with Buffalo weather, but the cockpit crew may have to steer around some of that modeled convection en route.

On the day before and the day of your trip, it may be helpful to examine where weather may pose a problem. Admittedly, you won’t be able to do much about it other than notify those you may be meeting upon landing of possible delays. This link from flightaware.com produces a useful anticipatory outlook for specific airports that may face delay problems during the day and evening ahead, and you can animate it to different times.

It may seem I’m supplying you with something else to worry about on the day of your flight, but, personally, I’d rather be informed. The FAA supplies another very useful site for likely airport delay duration.

I’ll leave you with a cautionary note about another site, NOAA’s Aviation Weather Center. It is a highly technical site produced by meteorologists for airlines and their pilots. While it may seem “cool” to some flying and weather geeks, it is not for the uninitiated, and might induce anxiety in some people. Since I don’t regularly forecast for aviation interests, I don’t access it often and, when I do, I resolve to leave its deciphering to my pilot and first officer.